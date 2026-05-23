Weekly Health Horoscope for May 25 - 31, 2026: Avoid overexertion to prevent fatigue and body aches, zodiacs

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This week, your health is expected to remain stable and balanced, especially if you continue following a disciplined and healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, nutritious meals, proper hydration, and sufficient sleep will help maintain your energy levels and overall well-being. Try to avoid unnecessary stress, irregular eating habits, and overexertion, as these may impact your mood, stamina, and mental balance. Staying consistent with positive daily habits will help you feel more refreshed, active, and emotionally balanced throughout the week.