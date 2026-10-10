/Weekly Health Horoscope for October 12 – 18, 2026: Follow your healthcare provider’s advice, zodiacs

Libra

This week, you may experience mild digestive discomfort, occasional acidity, or a burning sensation in the chest. You may also notice knee pain or stiffness, so pay attention to your overall health and physical well-being. Maintain a balanced diet, stay hydrated, get adequate rest, and include gentle stretching and regular physical activity in your routine. If the symptoms persist or worsen, seek appropriate medical advice. These healthy habits can help you stay comfortable, active, and balanced throughout the week.