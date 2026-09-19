/Weekly Health Horoscope for September 21 - 27, 2026: Avoid excessive physical strain, zodiacs

Capricorn

This week, if you are dealing with high blood pressure (BP), it is important to take extra care of your health. You may experience occasional chest discomfort or a mild burning sensation. Monitor your blood pressure regularly and follow your prescribed treatment as advised by your doctor. Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, staying well-hydrated, getting adequate rest, and following a healthy daily routine will help support your overall well-being. Overall, your health is likely to remain good and stable throughout the week.