/Weekly Health Horoscope for September 28 – October 04, 2026: Maintain a balanced and nutritious diet, zodiacs

Leo

This week, your health is likely to remain stable and well-balanced. However, if you are dealing with high blood pressure or thyroid-related concerns, it is important to pay extra attention to your health and follow your prescribed treatment carefully. Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, exercising regularly, staying well-hydrated, getting adequate rest, and monitoring your health as advised by your doctor can help support your overall well-being. A consistent and healthy routine will help maintain stability, boost your energy levels, and promote better health throughout the week.