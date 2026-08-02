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  • /Weekly Horoscope For August 3 - 9, 2026: A busy but rewarding week lies ahead, zodiacs

Weekly Horoscope For August 3 - 9, 2026: A busy but rewarding week lies ahead, zodiacs

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:45 AM IST

Weekly Horoscope For August 3 - 9, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - check out your weekly horoscope for the upcoming week.

Weekly Horoscope1/13

Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope For August 3 - 9, 2026: Want to know what the stars have in store for you in the week ahead, starting tomorrow? Astrologer Saloni Choudhary shares astrological predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Read on.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)2/13

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week encourages you to think before you act. Career opportunities may arise through conversations or networking, so stay open to new ideas. Financially, it’s best to avoid unnecessary expenses. In relationships, honest communication will help resolve misunderstandings.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)3/13

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your consistency begins to pay off. Work progresses steadily, and your efforts may be recognized by seniors or clients. Family responsibilities could require extra attention toward the weekend. Focus on maintaining a healthy balance between work and personal life.

 

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)4/13

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

A busy but rewarding week lies ahead. Good planning will help you manage multiple tasks efficiently. Someone from your past may reconnect with you, bringing interesting opportunities or conversations. Avoid overcommitting yourself.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)5/13

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Trust your instincts this week, especially when making important personal or professional decisions. Creative ideas are likely to receive positive attention. Spending quality time with loved ones will bring emotional clarity and comfort.

 

Leo (July 23 – August 22)6/13

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Your confidence and leadership qualities stand out. This is a favorable week for presentations, negotiations, and taking initiative at work. While your schedule may be demanding, make time to recharge and avoid burnout.

 

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)7/13

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Organization and discipline work in your favor. You may finally find solutions to a problem that has been on your mind. It’s also a good week to establish healthier routines and focus on long-term goals.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)8/13

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Relationships take center stage. Whether in your personal life or at work, collaboration will lead to better outcomes than working alone. Creative thinking can help you overcome challenges and open new opportunities.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)9/13

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This week brings a chance for personal growth and positive change. Let go of situations or habits that no longer serve you. Financial planning and careful decision-making will help you feel more secure.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)10/13

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Curiosity and optimism guide you toward exciting experiences. Learning something new or exploring fresh opportunities could prove beneficial. Stay flexible, as unexpected invitations or changes may work in your favor.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)11/13

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your dedication continues to produce results. Recognition for your efforts is possible, and you may be entrusted with greater responsibilities. Remember to maintain a balance between ambition and personal well-being.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)12/13

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Fresh ideas and innovative thinking help you stand out this week. Collaboration with like-minded people can lead to meaningful progress. Avoid making rushed decisions, especially in financial matters.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)13/13

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Your intuition is strong, helping you navigate both personal and professional situations with confidence. Focus on self-care and avoid taking on other people’s burdens. A calm, patient approach will bring positive outcomes by the end of the week.

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Weekly Horoscope For August 3 - 9, 2026: A busy but rewarding week lies ahead, zodiacs
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