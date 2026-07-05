/Weekly Horoscope For July 6 - 12, 2026: Trust your instincts, but don’t hesitate, zodiacs

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries: This week encourages you to channel your energy into meaningful goals rather than rushing from one task to another. A positive conversation may clear up a misunderstanding with someone close. Your confidence will help you tackle challenges, but patience will be equally important. At work, your efforts are likely to be noticed, making it a good time to take initiative. Financially, avoid impulsive purchases and focus on long-term stability. By the weekend, you’ll feel more relaxed and optimistic.