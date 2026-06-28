/Weekly Horoscope For June 29 - July 5, 2026: Travel plans or short trip on cards, zodiacs

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini: A busy and exciting week lies ahead. Communication is highlighted, making it an excellent time for networking, presentations, and negotiations. New ideas flow easily, but avoid scattering your energy across too many projects. Financially, small gains are likely through creative efforts or side ventures. Romantic relationships become more playful and engaging. Travel plans or short trips may bring positive experiences. Focus on staying organized to make the most of the opportunities coming your way.