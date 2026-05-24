Weekly Horoscope For May 25 - 31, 2026: Financial gains are possible, avoid depending on others, zodiacs

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Cancer: Emotions may feel intense this week, but they will also help you understand your priorities more clearly. You could become more protective of your peace and selective about whom you allow into your personal space. Career matters move slowly but steadily. Avoid workplace politics and trust your instincts before signing anything important. Financially, it is a decent week to organize savings or plan future investments. Relationships deepen emotionally, though sensitivity may lead to overthinking. Someone may seek your support or advice. Health needs attention, especially regarding stress, headaches, or fatigue. Meditation or proper rest will help.