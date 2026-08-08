/Weekly Love Horoscope for August 10 - 16, 2026: Minor misunderstandings may arise in your relationship, zodiacs

Sagittarius

This week, your relationship is set to flourish, bringing greater love, trust, and emotional intimacy with your partner. You will enjoy meaningful moments together that strengthen your bond and deepen your understanding of one another. If you have been planning to propose marriage or take your relationship to the next level, this is a highly favourable time to express your feelings and make a heartfelt commitment. Open and honest communication will further enhance your connection, paving the way for a happy, stable, and long-lasting relationship.