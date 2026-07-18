/Weekly Love Horoscope for July 20 - 26, 2026: You may experience emotional ups and downs in your relationships, zodiacs

Aquarius

This week, your relationship is likely to remain strong, with love, trust, and emotional understanding bringing you closer. If you're planning to propose or take your relationship to the next level, this is a favourable time to express your feelings and discuss your future together. However, be mindful of your words, as minor misunderstandings may arise. Patience, honest communication, and mutual understanding will help resolve differences, strengthen your bond, and maintain harmony throughout the week.