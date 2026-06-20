/Weekly love horoscope for June 22 - 28, 2026: Avoid unnecessary conflicts to maintain harmony in your relationships, zodiacs

Capricorn

This week, your relationship may bring both emotional closeness and a few misunderstandings. Be mindful of your words, as your partner could be more sensitive and may misinterpret certain comments. If you are considering proposing marriage, this appears to be a favourable time to express your feelings. However, occasional anger or irritability from your partner may create minor tensions, so patience, understanding, and calm communication will help maintain harmony and strengthen your bond.