/Weekly love horoscope for June 29 - July 05, 2026: Choose your words carefully, emotions don’t come with explanations, zodiacs

Capricorn

This week, your relationship is likely to bring a mix of emotional closeness and occasional misunderstandings. Be thoughtful with your words, as your partner may be more sensitive than usual and could misinterpret your intentions. If you have been thinking about proposing marriage, this is a favorable time to express your feelings and take your relationship to the next level. However, your partner's occasional anger or irritability may lead to minor disagreements. Patience, understanding, and open, calm communication will help you resolve differences, strengthen your bond, and maintain harmony throughout the week.