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NewsPhotosWeekly love horoscope for March 23 - 29, 2026: Choose patience over arguments to keep your relationship strong, zodiacs
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Weekly love horoscope for March 23 - 29, 2026: Choose patience over arguments to keep your relationship strong, zodiacs

Weekly Love Horoscope For March 23 - 29: Instead of dramatic twists or fiery passions, the universe encourages steady growth, emotional maturity, and deeper connection. Whether you're single or committed, the cosmic energy supports slow-building romance, honest conversations, and relationships that strengthen with patience.

Updated:Mar 21, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
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Weekly Love Horoscope For March 23 - 29

1/13
Weekly Love Horoscope For March 23 - 29

Discover how the stars are shaping your journey in love, connection, and harmony. Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant and founder of NS Jyotissh, shares your weekly love horoscope.

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Aries

2/13
Aries

Your love partner may act unpredictably at times, with occasional anger or emotional reactions, so staying calm and patient is key. At the same time, your expenses on them might increase, so it’s important to maintain a balance while expressing your love.

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Taurus

3/13
Taurus

You will receive support from your love partner in your work, helping you move forward with confidence. However, it is important to avoid arguments or conflicts, as your partner may experience occasional anger issues. Staying calm and communicating patiently will help maintain harmony in the relationship. 

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Gemini

4/13
Gemini

You’ll receive strong support and even financial benefits from your love partner this week. Your bond will grow deeper, and you’ll enjoy meaningful, quality time together. Overall, it’s a positive and fulfilling phase for your relationship.

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Cancer

5/13
Cancer

Your love partner may experience minor health issues during this period, so it’s important to be caring and supportive. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as patience and understanding will help maintain harmony in your relationship.

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Leo

6/13
Leo

You may experience mixed outcomes in your love relationship during this period, with moments of both harmony and misunderstanding. It will be important to think carefully before speaking, as impulsive words could create unnecessary tension. Despite this, your partner is likely to offer financial support or assistance, strengthening your sense of security in the relationship.

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Virgo

7/13
Virgo

You are likely to receive a positive response in your love life during this period, bringing warmth and encouragement to your relationship. However, your partner may occasionally show a slightly dominating nature, so maintaining balance and understanding will be important. If you are planning to propose marriage, this is a favourable time to express your feelings with confidence. 

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Libra

8/13
Libra

You will share a strong and meaningful bond with your love partner during this period. However, it will be important to think carefully before speaking, as small misunderstandings may arise. With patience, understanding, and mutual respect, you will be able to maintain harmony and keep your relationship strong and stable.

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Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

You will enjoy quality time with your love partner, strengthening your bond and connection. However, there may be occasional ups and downs in the relationship, so it’s important to stay patient and understanding. Despite this, your partner will be supportive of your work and stand by you when needed.

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Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Your love partner will be a strong source of support and strength for you. At times, they may show a stubborn or obstinate side in their nature. It will be important to avoid arguments and handle situations calmly to maintain harmony in your relationship.

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Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

You may face some ups and downs in your relationship during this period, so it’s important to stay calm and handle situations with patience and diplomacy. Thoughtful communication will help avoid misunderstandings. Despite occasional challenges, your love partner will continue to support you in your work.

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Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Your love partner will feel a deep emotional connection with you, strengthening your bond. However, occasional differences in opinion may arise. Stay calm, communicate with patience, and handle situations with maturity to maintain harmony in the relationship.

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Pisces

13/13
Pisces

You may experience mixed results in your relationship with your love partner. You are likely to spend quality time together and share meaningful moments. Despite occasional ups and downs, your partner will be a strong source of support, giving you strength and courage when you need it most. 

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