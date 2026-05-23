Weekly love horoscope for May 25 - 31, 2026: Minor misunderstandings may arise, but try to handle them with maturity, zodiacs

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This week, your partner is likely to offer strong emotional support, helping you feel more confident, motivated, and positive in both personal and professional matters. Their encouragement may also prove beneficial in work-related activities, improving teamwork and mutual understanding between you both. However, occasional irritation or short-tempered behavior from your partner could lead to minor misunderstandings. Staying patient, calm, and thoughtful in conversations will help maintain harmony and strengthen your bond.