Weekly Tarot Reading For April 20 - 27: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
Weekly tarot reading for April 20 - 27: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For April 20 - 27
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week has a restless edge to it, Aries. You will want quick movement, clean answers, and people who know what they are doing. Sadly, not everyone around you seems to be operating with that same speed. That can irritate you more than usual, so your biggest lesson now is not losing energy on things that are simply not worth the reaction.
Work improves once you stop trying to rescue every delayed task and focus on the one result that truly matters. In personal life, be careful with blunt honesty. You may mean well, but the delivery can feel sharper than intended. Finances need a little discipline too, especially where impulsive buying is concerned.
By the weekend, you will feel much stronger once one pending matter is finally sorted. This is not a week to prove yourself. It is a week to stay steady and effective.
Lucky Number: 19
Lucky Colour: Rust Orange
Angel Message: Use your fire wisely. Not every moment requires force; some only need focus.
Taurus
You may begin the week wanting things to stay simple, calm, and predictable. That is not a bad instinct at all. In fact, the more you reduce unnecessary pressure, the better this week flows. Work may feel repetitive at times, but there is something comforting in that rhythm, and it will help you achieve more than expected. Someone around you may rely on your patience a bit too much, so watch where support starts turning into a silent burden.
In love and close relationships, consistency matters far more than pretty words right now. If you need reassurance, ask clearly instead of hoping someone will sense it. Financially, things remain manageable, though comfort spending could quietly increase if you are feeling emotionally heavy.
By the weekend, your mood settles when you return to basics—good rest, proper meals, and less emotional clutter. Quiet progress will suit you better than dramatic change.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Forest Bronze
Angel Message: What is stable and genuine will stay. You do not need to force security.
Gemini
This week can feel scattered unless you make a conscious effort to ground yourself. Your attention may jump between work, conversations, ideas, unfinished plans, and unnecessary overthinking. Nothing is exactly wrong, but too much is happening at once. The answer is not doing more. The answer is choosing better.
Career matters improve the moment you stop multitasking your way into mental exhaustion and give proper time to one key priority. Communication also needs care. A small misunderstanding could become larger simply because nobody clarified the obvious. In emotional matters, do not write stories in your head from someone’s silence or dry tone.
Ask directly and save yourself the spiral. Financially, be mindful of those tiny spends that look harmless individually but add up quickly. The weekend feels lighter when you unplug from constant stimulation and let your mind breathe. You need mental space more than more information now.
Lucky Number: 13
Lucky Colour: Citrus Green
Angel Message: Your mind is a gift, but it works best when you stop pulling it in ten directions.
Cancer
This week makes you extra aware of everything going on beneath the surface. You may sense tension before anyone names it, feel heaviness in a room, or pick up on someone’s emotional distance very quickly. Trust that sensitivity, but do not let it consume you. Work gets easier once you stop reacting to every interruption and create a better rhythm for yourself.
Home and personal comfort carry more emotional weight this week, so small changes in your space can genuinely improve your mood. In close relationships, you are being asked to speak more plainly. Money-wise, be careful with emotional spending or those little rewards you give yourself when tired. They are not wrong, just unnecessary in excess.
By the weekend, you will feel safer within yourself once you stop absorbing what was never yours to carry in the first place.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey
Angel Message: Protect your softness, but do not let it turn into self-neglect.
Leo
There is something about this week that places you in the spotlight, Leo, whether you ask for it or not. People may expect your input, your energy, or your confidence, and at times that will feel flattering. At other times, it may feel exhausting. The trick is not to perform. Let your actions do the talking. Work matters benefit from calm leadership rather than dramatic effort, and one completed task will speak louder than a lot of visible busyness.
In personal life, someone may need warmth from you, not pride. A thoughtful message or genuine check-in will do more than a big emotional gesture. Financially, stay grounded. This is not the time to spend for image or impression. By the weekend, your glow returns when you let yourself rest instead of constantly showing strength. You do not have to be impressive every minute. Sometimes just being real is enough.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Burnished Gold
Angel Message: Your true light does not need an audience. It only needs honesty.
Virgo
This week may begin with you trying to organise life down to the last detail. You will want better systems, cleaner timelines, and fewer loose ends. Fair enough. But if you take that too far, you will end up draining yourself over things that are not even urgent. Work improves when you stop reopening tasks just to make them a little better and instead focus on closure.
Done matters more than flawless this week. In relationships, be mindful of how you say things. You may believe you are only being practical, but others could hear distance where you intended care. Finances look manageable, though you may feel more secure once you review a few practical details instead of just mentally worrying.
By the weekend, relief comes through simplicity. Fewer expectations, fewer unnecessary fixes, and a little more softness with yourself will make a noticeable difference. Let calm be more useful than control.
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Colour: Warm Beige
Angel Message: You are allowed to choose peace over perfection.
Libra
This week asks for honesty, not performance. You may realize that you have been smoothing things over, being agreeable, or delaying a necessary conversation simply to avoid discomfort. That strategy is no longer helping. In work, vague promises and half-clear plans may frustrate you, so it is better to ask direct questions now rather than deal with confusion later.
Emotionally, you need clearer energy from people around you. Mixed signals will feel more irritating than usual, especially if you have already been patient for too long. In love, say what you need without dressing it up too much. Financially, avoid buying things just to feel temporarily better or more valued. It will not solve the deeper feeling underneath.
By the weekend, your mood improves once you stop making yourself smaller for the comfort of others. This is a good week to remember that peace should include you too.
Lucky Number: 30
Lucky Colour: Dusty Pink
Angel Message: Grace does not mean silence. Speak your truth with calm confidence.
Scorpio
You may see more than people realise this week, Scorpio. Hidden tensions, quiet motives, sudden changes in tone—you are likely to notice all of it before anything is openly acknowledged. That gives you an advantage, but only if you use it carefully. Do not react too quickly. Let what you sense settle into clarity first. Career matters improve through strategy, patience, and knowing what to keep private for now. Not every plan needs early exposure.
In personal relationships, depth is possible, but only if control loosens a little. Speak honestly, then leave room for others to meet you where they can. Money needs a careful eye, especially in shared situations or where expectations have not been clearly discussed.
By the weekend, you will feel far more powerful once the confusion around one issue begins to clear. Your strength is not in intensity this week. It is in timing.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Wine Brown
Angel Message: What is coming into focus is helping you protect yourself, not lose anything meant for you.
Sagittarius
This week brings movement, but it needs direction. You may feel tempted to say yes to too many things too quickly, simply because the energy around you feels lively and open. That works for a day, not for a whole week. Choose what truly deserves your time. Work can bring an interesting opening through discussion, networking, or even a casual interaction, so stay alert, but do not overpromise in your excitement.
In personal life, your natural charm is strong, though this week asks for follow-through, not just good vibes. If you make a promise, keep it simple and keep it real. Money needs wiser choices than usual because fun spending can get out of hand when your mood is high.
By the weekend, you will feel far more satisfied by one thing completed than by five things started. Direction is your secret weapon now, not speed.
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Colour: Midnight Indigo
Angel Message: Your freedom expands when your energy is guided, not scattered.
Capricorn
This week is less about carrying and more about sorting. You may be tempted to take on extra responsibility because that feels easier than depending on someone else. But just because you can manage it does not mean you should. Work moves well when you focus on practical results instead of letting yourself drown in maintenance tasks or obligations that do not truly matter.
Financially, this is a useful week to handle loose ends—payments, planning, paperwork, and anything else you have been postponing. In emotional life, you may look steady on the outside while quietly feeling stretched.
Let at least one person see the honest version of how you are doing. You are not weak for needing support. The real success this week is structure without self-sacrifice.
Lucky Number: 33
Lucky Colour: Steel Grey
Angel Message: Stability does not require suffering. You can build without carrying everything alone.
Aquarius
Your week looks mentally active, bright, and a little unpredictable. Ideas may come fast, and some of them will be genuinely exciting. The challenge is making something real out of them instead of just enjoying the mental spark. Work improves when you simplify your message and focus on one meaningful step forward. You do not need to explain the entire concept before beginning. Just start.
In relationships, you may need more emotional breathing room, but disappearing into your own world will create avoidable misunderstandings. Be clearer than that. Say what you need and return when you say you will. Money requires a bit of attention, too, especially around impulsive or novelty spending. What feels interesting in the moment may not feel useful later.
By the weekend, you will feel more grounded when there is visible evidence that something moved from idea into action. Progress matters more than perfection right now.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Sea Teal
Angel Message: Begin where your feet are. The next step matters more than the full map.
Pisces
This week invites softness, but not confusion. You are being reminded that kindness does not mean saying yes to everything, and empathy does not mean carrying everyone’s unfinished emotions. If something feels uncertain, let it stay uncertain for a bit instead of rushing to make it meaningful. Work becomes far easier when you add more structure to your day.
Write things down. Follow up clearly. Give your mind fewer loose threads to hold. In love and close relationships, it is not enough to quietly hope someone will understand what you need. Ask simply. Then notice who responds with care and consistency. Financially, this week asks for more intention because emotional spending could become a sneaky habit.
By the weekend, your peace returns when you choose rest before exhaustion, silence before overwhelm, and clarity before fantasy. There is healing in not forcing what is still unfolding.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Mist Blue
Angel Message: Being gentle with yourself also means being honest about what drains you.
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