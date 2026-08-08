/Weekly Tarot Reading For August 10 - 16, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for August 10 - 16, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries, please practice patience this week. Not because anything is terribly wrong, but because people may keep changing their words or plans. One person says yes and then becomes unsure. Another may expect an immediate answer from you. Do not get pulled into their urgency.
Take your own time. At work, something you had already completed may again need correction. It can feel irritating, but once you handle it, the matter should finally close. Money is alright, though there may be a sudden expense linked with travel, home, or a family member. In personal life, do not assume that someone’s silence means lack of interest.
They may be dealing with their own confusion. By Thursday, the pressure starts reducing. The weekend looks better, and you may hear something encouraging about work or money.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: One delay cannot take away what is genuinely meant for you.
This week may make you think more seriously about comfort, security, and what you are willing to tolerate just to avoid change. You may notice that one situation is familiar, but not necessarily peaceful. No need to take a sudden decision. Just stop pretending that everything is fine when it is not.
At work, people may rely on you because they know you are practical. That is good, but please do not silently carry everybody’s burden. At home, one small disagreement can repeat itself because nobody wants to leave the last word. Let it go for a while. In love, you may need more warmth than you are receiving.
Say it gently. The weekend feels calm and may be best spent with fewer people.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Stability should make you feel safe, not stuck.
There is quite a bit happening around you this week, Gemini. Messages, calls, half-made plans and people saying, “Let us see.” It may be difficult to know what is final and what is only talk. Keep your schedule a little open. At work, one new idea can interest you, but do not jump into it without checking who is responsible for what. Someone may also share information that leaves you surprised.
Better to listen first and react later. In personal matters, you may be overthinking someone’s reply or lack of reply. Instead of asking three friends what it means, ask the person directly. Money may go toward travel, phone, study, or something you suddenly feel like buying.
The weekend can be social, but you may change your mind at the last minute and prefer a smaller plan.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Clear questions will bring better answers than endless guessing.
You may feel a little emotionally tired this week. Perhaps too many people have been coming to you with their problems, and you have been listening even when you did not have the energy. This week you may naturally become quieter. That is fine. At work, an old matter can return, but this time it can be completed without much drama.
A family issue may need attention, though it may not be as serious as it first sounds. In love, you may want reassurance but may not ask for it. Then you may feel hurt when the other person does not understand. Try saying what you need. Money remains average.
Avoid buying things just to improve your mood. By the weekend, you may want to stay home, rest, clean your room, or simply keep your phone away for a few hours.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: You are not responsible for carrying every emotion that enters your space.
Leo, this week puts you in a position where people may notice what you do. You may be asked to take charge, give an opinion, or handle something others are avoiding. You can do it well, but do not overwork only to prove yourself. At work, one opportunity may look small at first. Still, do not ignore it. It could grow later. In personal life, you may feel that someone is not giving you enough attention.
Before becoming upset, check whether they are simply busy or mentally tired. Money is mostly under control, though there may be spending on clothes, beauty, gifts, or social plans. The second half of the week feels lighter.
You may receive appreciation, an invitation, or a message that lifts your mood. Sunday is especially good for you.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: Your worth does not become smaller because someone was slow to notice it.
Your mind may stay busy from morning to night this week. Even when you are doing one task, you may be thinking of the next three. Try not to make everything urgent. At work, someone may give you incomplete information and then expect you to manage the rest. Ask questions before beginning. It will save you from correcting the same thing later.
Money looks steady, and you may finally sort out a small pending payment or regular expense. In personal life, you may be noticing every little change in someone’s tone. Please do not create a full story from one short message. Ask if something is wrong.
Health needs a little care, especially sleep, digestion, and body stiffness. By Saturday, one job that has been hanging over you may finally get done, and that alone will make you feel lighter.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Not everything needs to be completed today to prove that you are doing well.
One conversation may stay in your mind this week. Speak honestly, but keep the tone calm. At work, cooperation is possible, though responsibilities need to be clear from the start. Otherwise, you may end up doing more than you agreed to. Money may go toward the house, grooming, shopping, or a social event. Nothing alarming, but keep a limit.
In love, you may feel pulled between what you want and what another person expects. This time, do not ignore your own wish. Single Libras may hear from someone they already know, perhaps through a common friend.
The weekend looks pleasant, but too many plans can become tiring. One good meeting may be enough.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Honesty may feel uncomfortable for a moment, but confusion lasts much longer.
You may sense that something is not being said openly this week. It can be at work or in a close relationship. Your feeling may be right, but do not react before you have facts. Watch quietly. At work, a payment, approval, or answer may take longer than expected. Continue following up, but keep the message short. Shared money or any verbal agreement needs care.
In personal life, you may feel suspicious or emotionally intense. Instead of testing the other person, ask what you want to know. An old memory can also return, and you may suddenly understand why a present situation is affecting you so much.
Toward the weekend, one honest conversation can bring relief. You may also decide that you are tired of carrying an old hurt that no longer deserves so much space.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Truth usually becomes visible when you stop trying to force it.
This week brings movement, and that is something you may enjoy. A travel plan, course, job idea, new client, or fresh project may come up. It can sound exciting, but do check the details before saying yes. Sometimes the idea is good, but the timing is not. At work, you may need to explain or present something. Keep it simple. The more clearly you speak, the better people will respond.
Someone from another city or a different field may be useful to you. In personal life, a close person may feel that you are listening only halfway. Put the phone aside and give them proper attention. Money may go toward travel, entertainment, or something you have wanted for some time. The weekend looks refreshing, especially if you go out or change your usual routine.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: A new opportunity is welcome, but it still needs a sensible plan.
You may finally see some result from work you have been doing quietly. It may come as praise, a recommendation, a new duty, or someone asking specifically for your help. Do not dismiss it. Your effort has been noticed. At the same time, be careful.
People may give you more simply because they know you will manage. Set a limit where needed. Money looks stable, though one long-term payment or commitment may need review. In relationships, you may seem distant when you are actually tired.
Explain this before the other person starts imagining things. Single Capricorns may notice someone mature and serious, but not very expressive. The connection may move slowly, and that may be better. By Friday, the body may feel tired. Take rest before the tiredness becomes too much.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Slow progress is still real progress. Do not overlook it.
A plan may change suddenly this week. A meeting can be delayed, somebody may cancel, or the timing may be shifted after everything was decided. You may feel annoyed at first, but wait. The new arrangement could actually be more useful for you.
At work, your ideas are strong, though others may not immediately understand them. Give one practical example instead of a long explanation. Money matters should be clear, especially when another person is involved.
In love, you may need space but may not know how to ask for it. Do not disappear. Say that you need time to yourself. Single Aquarians may connect with someone through social media, a course, or a shared interest. Sleep may remain light because the mind is active. The weekend can bring an unexpected message or invitation.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: A changed plan may be taking you toward a better option.
You may feel more sensitive this week, Pisces. You may notice small changes in people before they say anything. Still, do not treat every feeling as a final truth. Sometimes tiredness and fear can also speak loudly. At work, the week is supportive, especially for those connected with teaching, counselling, healing, writing, art, or spiritual work.
Someone may come to you because they trust your understanding. Help, but do not give them your entire day. A payment or reply may come late, so keep another option ready. In love, you may feel tired of hearing the same promise without seeing much change. Look at actions now. Someone from the past may also come to mind. That does not mean they should return. The weekend may bring one quiet but important realisation.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Your heart knows a lot, but your boundaries also deserve respect.