/Weekly Tarot Reading For August 10 - 16, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Aries

Aries, please practice patience this week. Not because anything is terribly wrong, but because people may keep changing their words or plans. One person says yes and then becomes unsure. Another may expect an immediate answer from you. Do not get pulled into their urgency.

Take your own time. At work, something you had already completed may again need correction. It can feel irritating, but once you handle it, the matter should finally close. Money is alright, though there may be a sudden expense linked with travel, home, or a family member. In personal life, do not assume that someone’s silence means lack of interest.

They may be dealing with their own confusion. By Thursday, the pressure starts reducing. The weekend looks better, and you may hear something encouraging about work or money.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Thursday

Angel Message: One delay cannot take away what is genuinely meant for you.