/Weekly Tarot Reading For August 17 - 23, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for August 17 - 23, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week may bring a mix of work pressure and personal decisions. You may start the week feeling that too many things need to be handled at once. Try not to rush through everything just to finish it. One matter connected with work may need more attention than you expected. There can also be a conversation with someone who has been avoiding giving you a clear answer.
Let them speak first. You may understand more from their behaviour than from their words. Money looks manageable, but there can be spending connected with family, travel, or something you had postponed buying. In personal life, do not make an issue bigger because of one bad mood. The weekend looks better. A plan, meeting, or simple outing may change your mood and help you feel more relaxed.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: You do not need to solve the whole week in one day. Take one thing at a time.
Taurus, this week may make you look more closely at money and responsibilities. You may realise that one expense has become regular without you really noticing it. This is a good time to check where your money is going. At work, a person may depend on you more than usual. Help where needed, but do not take over their entire work. In family matters, an old subject may come up again.
You may feel like saying, “We have already discussed this,” and you may be right. Still, one final conversation may be needed before everyone moves on. In love, things look calmer, though you may want more effort from the other person. Do not keep waiting for them to guess. Ask simply. The weekend feels comfortable and may be better for rest than for too many social plans.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Your peace is also an important part of any decision you make.
This week looks active for you. There may be more calls, messages, and discussions than usual. One person may come back with a proposal or idea that you had almost forgotten about. Listen carefully, but do not commit immediately. Something may still need clarification. At work, you may have to manage two different things at the same time, so keep notes.
A small mistake can happen simply because your attention is divided. In personal life, someone may say something casually that makes you think. Do not overanalyse every word, but do not ignore your feeling either. Money may go toward travel, a device, learning, or a small celebration. By the end of the week, you may feel slightly tired of talking and may prefer some quiet time. One good conversation will be enough.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Not every answer has to come immediately. Some things become clear after the noise settles.
You may feel a little more emotional this week, Cancer, but not necessarily in a negative way. You may simply be noticing more. A family member may need your support, and you may again find yourself becoming the one who holds everyone together. Help, but do not forget your own energy. At work, one matter may move slowly, especially if another person’s approval is needed.
Do not take the delay personally. In love, there can be a need for reassurance. You may want the other person to understand your mood without asking, but that may not happen. Speak normally instead of withdrawing. Money is fine, though household spending may increase a little. Toward the weekend, you may feel like staying close to home, cooking something you like, or meeting only those people with whom you can completely relax.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: You can be caring without becoming responsible for everyone’s happiness.
There is good energy around work and recognition this week. Someone may notice something you have done well, or you may be given a task that puts you in a more important position. Take it seriously, but do not let pride stop you from asking for help if needed. In money matters, things are steady, but you may feel like treating yourself. There is nothing wrong with that; just keep it within a sensible limit.
In love, you may want more attention than you are getting. Instead of becoming cold, say what is bothering you. Single Leos may notice interest from someone who is watching from a distance rather than speaking openly. The weekend looks more social. There may be an invitation, get-together, or simply more contact with people. Your confidence also feels better by Sunday.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: You do not need to chase appreciation. Let your work and presence speak naturally.
This week may make you realise how much mental work you do even when nobody can see it. Planning, remembering, checking, correcting — it all adds up. Try to give your mind a little rest. At work, one small detail may become important, so read things properly before sending or signing anything. A person may come to you because they trust your judgement. Give your opinion, but do not become responsible for their final choice. Money looks controlled.
You may actually feel good after organising a payment, account, or pending expense. In personal life, you may be too quick to think something is wrong because of a short reply or change in tone. Ask before assuming. Health needs simple care this week: better sleep, enough water, and regular meals. The weekend feels lighter once one pending job is finished.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: You do not have to carry every detail in your head. Give yourself some breathing space.
There may be one situation this week where you finally realise that keeping everyone happy is becoming tiring. You may have been adjusting for quite some time, and now you may want a clearer arrangement. This can happen at work or in personal life. Speak politely, but do speak. At work, a shared project or responsibility can move forward, though responsibilities should be divided clearly. Money may go toward shopping, beauty, home, or a social commitment.
Avoid spending only because others are doing it. In love, one conversation can clear a lot of confusion. Single Libras may meet someone through friends or may hear from a person they already know. Do not rush to decide what it means. The weekend looks pleasant, but you may enjoy a quiet evening more than a very busy plan.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Being kind does not mean you have to agree with everyone.
Scorpio, this week may bring clarity in a situation that has been bothering you. You may not get a direct confession or explanation, but you may finally understand enough to know where you stand. At work, a delayed answer, payment, or approval may move, though perhaps not as quickly as you hoped. Keep following up without showing irritation.
Money involving another person should be handled carefully. In personal life, emotions can run strong. Silence may only create more distance. An old memory or past issue can also come up, but this time you may look at it differently. By the weekend, you could feel ready to stop giving energy to something that has already taken enough from you.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: You do not need every answer to move forward. Sometimes knowing enough is enough.
The week may bring movement around travel, learning, work, or a new plan. You may hear about something that immediately interests you. Before you get carried away, check the timing and cost. It may still be a good idea, but it needs to fit your life properly. At work, one person may appreciate your enthusiasm and ask you to take something further.
Keep the plan realistic. In personal life, someone may complain that you are distracted or not giving enough attention. They may have a point. Try to be fully present during important conversations. Money can go toward a course, outing, booking, or something fun. The weekend is good for getting out of the house. Even a short change of place may help you feel refreshed and more positive.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Enjoy what is opening up, but do not ignore the practical side.
This may be a productive week, but there is also a chance of taking on too much. People know you are dependable, and that sometimes becomes the reason they give you extra work. Decide what is actually yours to handle. At work, something you have been doing quietly may receive appreciation. It may not come with a big announcement, but it matters.
Money looks stable, though you may review a long-term payment or household expense. In personal life, you may feel too tired to explain yourself and this can make you look distant. Say that you are tired instead of leaving the other person guessing. Single Capricorns may notice someone serious and practical. The connection may take time. By the weekend, you may realise that you need proper rest more than another task completed.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: You do not have to prove your strength by carrying everything alone.
A plan may change this week, possibly at the last minute. Your first reaction can be irritation because you had already arranged everything. Give it a little time before reacting. The change may actually work better for you. At work, you may bring an idea that feels obvious to you but not to everyone else. Explain it in a simple, practical way. The money looks good. Please keep things clear where another person is involved. In relationships, you may want some space.
There is nothing wrong with that, but do not disappear without explanation. Single Aquarians may connect with someone through a group, online space, or shared activity. The mind may remain active at night, so try to reduce unnecessary screen time. The weekend may bring a message or invitation you were not expecting.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: A change in plan may be inconvenient first and useful later.
You may pick up other people’s moods very easily this week. Be careful not to carry them with you. Someone may come to you for advice or emotional support, and you may spend more time on their problem than on your own work. Keep a limit. Professionally, the week looks good for creative work, teaching, healing, counselling, writing, or anything that needs understanding and patience. A payment or reply can be delayed, so do not depend completely on one source.
In love, you may feel tired of hearing something without seeing real action behind it. This week you may begin looking at behaviour more than promises. Someone from the past may also come into your thoughts, but that does not automatically mean they should return. The weekend may bring a quiet but useful realisation.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Your sensitivity is a strength, but it should not become a reason to ignore your own needs.