/Weekly Tarot Reading For July 06 - 12, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for July 06 - 12, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week encourages you to take a thoughtful approach instead of rushing toward every opportunity. You may find that slowing down helps you notice details you've been overlooking, especially in your professional life. Financially, it's a suitable time to organise expenses and avoid impulsive purchases. Relationships flourish when you actively listen rather than trying to solve every problem.
Singles could cross paths with someone who shares similar ambitions through work or social gatherings. Family matters become smoother as honest conversations replace assumptions. Your energy levels improve if you maintain a healthy routine and get enough rest.
Trust your instincts when making an important decision toward the weekend, as your inner guidance is stronger than outside opinions. A calm mind will help you achieve far more than constant action.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Patience is preparing you for blessings that require perfect timing.
The coming days invite you to step outside your comfort zone and welcome positive change. An unexpected opportunity related to work or learning could lead to long-term growth if you remain open-minded. Financial stability continues, but thoughtful planning now will create greater security later. Your personal relationships benefit from kindness and consistency rather than grand gestures.
Couples may enjoy reconnecting over shared interests, while singles could meet someone through family or mutual friends. Your creativity quietly returns, making this an ideal time to pursue hobbies or unfinished projects.
Avoid comparing your progress with others, as your journey is unfolding exactly as it should. Small victories throughout the week will build confidence and remind you how much you've already accomplished.
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Every small step you take today is building tomorrow's success.
This week places communication at the centre of your experiences. Conversations that were previously delayed finally move forward, bringing greater clarity and understanding. Professionally, your ideas receive appreciation when presented with confidence and preparation.
Financially, avoid making decisions based on excitement alone; practical thinking will protect your interests. Friendships become a source of encouragement, and someone close may offer advice that proves surprisingly valuable. If you're in a relationship, expressing appreciation strengthens emotional bonds. Singles may discover meaningful connections through travel or online interactions.
Your curiosity leads you toward learning something new that could eventually become an additional source of income. Stay flexible, as minor changes to your schedule may create unexpected opportunities.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Your voice carries wisdom—use it with confidence and compassion.
A peaceful yet productive week allows you to focus on emotional balance and personal priorities. Work responsibilities become easier once you stop trying to handle everything alone. Delegating tasks or asking for support will save valuable energy. Financial matters improve gradually, especially through disciplined budgeting and practical choices.
At home, loved ones appreciate your warmth, but remember to create time for yourself as well. Romantic relationships deepen through meaningful conversations rather than expensive outings. If single, someone who has quietly admired you may finally express their feelings.
Health improves through better sleep and hydration. By the weekend, you'll recognise that emotional clarity has opened doors you couldn't previously see.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Protect your peace, for it is the foundation of every blessing.
The spotlight naturally finds you this week, but true success comes through teamwork rather than individual effort. Your confidence inspires others, making it an excellent period to lead projects or organise important discussions. Financially, avoid unnecessary luxury purchases, as patience could bring better deals later. Loved ones seek your guidance, and your encouraging words may have a lasting impact.
Couples rediscover excitement through spontaneous plans, while singles may attract attention simply by being authentic. Your health remains stable, though balancing work with relaxation will keep your energy consistent. Midweek brings an opportunity that initially seems small but carries significant long-term potential. Believe in your abilities while remaining humble enough to learn from others.
Lucky Number:11
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: Shine brightly, but remember your greatest strength is kindness.
This week rewards careful planning and practical thinking. Projects that once seemed overwhelming begin falling into place as you organize your priorities more effectively. At work, your attention to detail earns appreciation from people in influential positions. Financially, reviewing investments or savings plans brings reassurance and confidence.
Personal relationships benefit from honesty, particularly if you've been avoiding an important conversation. Those seeking love may connect with someone who appreciates sincerity over appearances. Your physical well-being improves when you balance productivity with moments of relaxation.
Toward the weekend, a surprise invitation or unexpected news lifts your spirits. Stay open to experiences that challenge your routine they may become memorable turning points.
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Order creates space for miracles to enter your life.
Harmony becomes your greatest achievement this week as you successfully balance personal desires with responsibilities. Professionally, collaborations prove more rewarding than working independently. A delayed response or pending approval may finally arrive with encouraging news. Financially, sensible spending helps you prepare for future opportunities.
In matters of love, emotional honesty creates stronger connections than trying to keep everyone happy. Singles may meet someone through creative or cultural activities. Family relationships improve as misunderstandings naturally fade away.
Your creativity flows effortlessly, making this an ideal time for artistic pursuits or home improvements. Trust your intuition when making decisions involving partnerships—it quietly points you toward people who genuinely support your growth.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Peace grows wherever your heart chooses understanding over fear.
Transformation quietly unfolds throughout this week, bringing opportunities to release habits that no longer serve your future. Career progress may require extra effort initially, but your persistence produces rewarding results. Financially, cautious planning protects you from unnecessary stress later. Relationships improve as you become more open about your thoughts instead of expecting others to understand without explanation.
If single, someone with a calm personality may unexpectedly capture your attention. Pay close attention to your physical energy, especially if you've been overworking recently. A conversation toward the weekend could completely change your perspective on an important issue. Remember that strength isn't always about control—sometimes it's about choosing trust.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Release what weighs your spirit, and new possibilities will find you.
Adventure takes many forms this week, including new ideas, meaningful conversations, and unexpected learning experiences. Professionally, expanding your skills or accepting additional responsibilities opens promising doors. Financially, avoid lending money without clear agreements. Relationships feel lighter as laughter replaces recent tension.
Couples benefit from planning something enjoyable together, while singles may find romance during travel or educational activities. Your optimism inspires those around you, making you a natural motivator. Health improves through outdoor activities or regular movement.
By week's end, you'll realise that flexibility has helped you accomplish far more than rigid planning ever could. Keep your mind open, as life may surprise you in delightful ways.
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Day: Thursday Angel Message: Every new experience expands the beautiful path meant for you.
Steady progress becomes your greatest success story this week. While others may rush toward quick results, your patient approach creates lasting achievements. Career responsibilities increase, but they also highlight your leadership qualities. Financial matters remain favourable if you avoid unnecessary risks. Family discussions lead to practical solutions, strengthening trust among loved ones.
Couples may begin planning an important future milestone together, while singles are encouraged to stop overlooking someone already within their social circle.
Your health benefits from consistent routines rather than dramatic changes. A long-awaited answer finally arrives, allowing you to move forward with renewed confidence. Keep believing in your disciplined efforts they're producing results even when they're not immediately visible.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Your consistency is creating a future stronger than you can currently see.
Fresh inspiration surrounds you throughout the week, encouraging innovative thinking and bold conversations. Work brings opportunities to share original ideas that gain appreciation from colleagues or clients. Financially, reviewing long-term goals helps you identify smarter ways to grow your resources.
Relationships improve when you become fully present instead of allowing distractions to take over. Singles may meet someone who shares their curiosity and love of meaningful conversations. Creative pursuits flourish, making this an excellent period for writing, designing, or planning future projects.
Midweek may bring an unexpected invitation that expands your network. Stay true to your individuality while remaining open to constructive feedback, which can refine your vision without limiting it.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Your uniqueness is your greatest gift never be afraid to express it.
This week encourages gentle reflection before taking your next important step. Your intuition becomes exceptionally clear, helping you recognize situations that deserve your energy and those that don't. Professionally, quiet determination proves more effective than seeking recognition. Financially, thoughtful planning supports future stability, especially regarding long-term goals.
Relationships become more fulfilling through simple acts of care and appreciation. Couples enjoy deeper emotional understanding, while singles may reconnect with someone from the past in an unexpected way. Creative inspiration flows naturally, making artistic or spiritual practices especially rewarding.
As the week closes, you'll notice greater confidence replacing old doubts. Trust the peaceful direction your heart continues to reveal.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Your soul already knows the way walk forward with quiet faith.