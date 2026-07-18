/Weekly Tarot Reading For July 20 - 26, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Aries

This week may bring one situation where you will have to wait, even though you want quick results. Work may move, but not at the speed you like. Someone may delay a reply or change a plan at the last moment. Don’t take it personally.

Your energy is strong, but it needs direction. Otherwise, you may waste it in irritation. Money matters look stable, though one payment or purchase may need checking twice. In personal life, a small misunderstanding can happen if you speak in haste.

Say less when angry. Health may need care around heat, acidity, and disturbed sleep. Toward the weekend, something that felt blocked may start opening slowly.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rust

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: Patience will protect you from making the wrong move.