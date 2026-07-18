/Weekly Tarot Reading For July 20 - 26, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for July 20 - 26, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week may bring one situation where you will have to wait, even though you want quick results. Work may move, but not at the speed you like. Someone may delay a reply or change a plan at the last moment. Don’t take it personally.
Your energy is strong, but it needs direction. Otherwise, you may waste it in irritation. Money matters look stable, though one payment or purchase may need checking twice. In personal life, a small misunderstanding can happen if you speak in haste.
Say less when angry. Health may need care around heat, acidity, and disturbed sleep. Toward the weekend, something that felt blocked may start opening slowly.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Rust
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Patience will protect you from making the wrong move.
This week may feel a little slow, but not useless. Some things are happening quietly in the background. At work, you may have to repeat something or explain your point again. It can feel boring, but it will help later. A senior person or family elder may give advice.
Listen, but decide with your own understanding. Money should be handled with care, especially if someone asks for help or a favour. In relationships, you may want warmth, but you may not feel like asking for it.
Health needs proper meals and less heaviness at night. The weekend may bring comfort through home, food, or family time.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Slow progress is still progress. Do not dismiss it.
This week may bring a lot of talking, but not all conversations will be useful. Choose where to give your attention. At work, one message, document, or small detail may become important. Read carefully before replying or submitting anything. A plan may change suddenly, and you may have to adjust fast. Money matters need alertness.
Avoid quick online payments without checking. In personal life, someone may say something indirectly. You will understand it, but do not turn it into a long mental story. Ask clearly if needed. Health may need care around the throat, shoulders, and sleep patterns.
By the weekend, your mood may become lighter after a friendly conversation or short outing.
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Clarity will come when you stop listening to every voice.
This week may touch your emotions in small ways. Nothing big may happen, but little things can affect your mood. A family matter or home decision may need your patience. At work, you may feel slightly distracted, especially if something personal is on your mind.
Try to finish one task before starting another. Money looks okay, but avoid spending on things you do not really need. In relationships, someone may need your care, but make sure you are not ignoring yourself in the process.
A memory may come up, maybe through a song, a place, or a message. Let it pass gently. Health improves with rest, warm food, and less emotional burden.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: You can care for others without losing yourself.
This week may put you in a place where people expect you to take charge. You may manage it well, but don’t act stronger than you feel. Money may be spent on appearance, gifts, or something connected with status. Spend only where it is needed.
In relationships, you may want appreciation, but it may come in a quiet form. Notice that, too. A small ego clash can be avoided if you don’t stretch one sentence too far. Health needs care for heartburn, back pain, and tiredness. The weekend brings better confidence.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: Not everything should be displayed.
This week may make you look at details that others are ignoring. At work, your careful nature will help, but do not take every mistake as your personal burden. Someone may depend on you to sort something out. Help, but keep limits.
Money matters are good for planning, saving, and correcting one's careless habit. In personal life, you may feel that others are not as responsible as you. Maybe they are not, but constant correction will only make you tired. Health needs a lighter routine, especially for digestion and nerves.
Avoid skipping meals because of work. By the weekend, you may feel better after cleaning, organising, or finishing something pending.
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: You do not have to fix everything to be useful.
This week may bring a matter where you will have to choose between peace and honesty. Try to choose both, but don’t leave yourself out. At work, a discussion may need diplomacy. Someone may speak too strongly, and you may have to balance the situation.
Money should be handled with moderation. A beautiful thing may attract you, but check whether it is necessary. In relationships, you may feel more sensitive to tone and behaviour.
Don’t assume the worst, but don’t ignore what you feel either. Singles may get attention from someone polite or well-spoken. Health needs care around the kidneys, skin, and sugar cravings. The weekend looks better for social connection or a calm meeting.
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Your voice can be soft and still be clear.
This week may bring a private realisation. You may understand something about a person, a situation, or your own pattern. Don’t rush to announce it. Let it settle first. At work, avoid power struggles. If someone tries to control the situation, respond with strategy, not anger.
Money matters need careful checking, especially shared payments, loans, or hidden costs. In relationships, you may feel deeply, but you may show very little. This can confuse the other person. Say something small but honest.
Health needs emotional release, proper sleep, and less late-night thinking. Around the weekend, one old worry may begin to lose its hold on you.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Silence is powerful, but honesty will heal more.
This week may bring movement, but also a need to stay practical. You may feel like changing something quickly — routine, plan, work style, or even mood. Wait before taking a big step. At work, an opportunity may come through communication, learning, or someone from a distance.
Follow up properly. Money may go toward travel, education, repairs, or something you did not plan. Keep a little margin. In relationships, avoid joking about something the other person is taking seriously. Your intention may be light, but it can be misunderstood.
Health improves with outdoor time, stretching, and less irregular eating. The weekend can bring a refreshing break, even if it is small.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Freedom feels better when your feet are steady.
This week may ask you to deal with a responsibility you were hoping to postpone. It may not be difficult, but it will need attention. At work, you may have to handle someone else’s delay or incomplete effort. Don’t complain too much. Just make sure your part is clear.
Money matters look better if you avoid unnecessary seriousness and plan calmly. In personal life, someone may want emotional attention from you, not only practical support.
Try to be present. Health needs care around bones, knees, teeth, and stiffness. Do not ignore the rest because work looks urgent. By the weekend, you may feel a little proud of yourself, though you may not say it.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Your steady steps are carrying you further than you think.
This week may bring a sudden shift in your thinking. Something that felt interesting earlier may now feel unnecessary, or something ignored may suddenly look important. At work, your ideas can help, but timing matters. Don’t speak before the other person is ready to listen.
Money is okay, but keep away from random gadgets, courses, or things bought out of curiosity. In relationships, you may need space, but don’t disappear without explanation. Someone close may be trying to understand you. Give them a little help.
Health needs care around sleep, eyes, ankles, and mental overstimulation. The weekend is good for planning, reading, or clearing things you no longer use.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Steel Blue
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Space is healthy when it does not become distance.
This week may feel dreamy in parts, but practical matters will still ask for attention. You may want to avoid a conversation or task because it feels tiring. Finish it before it grows in your mind. At work, trust your feelings, but check the facts too.
Someone may present things nicely, but details may be missing. Money needs care, especially with emotional buying or helping someone without limits.
In love, you may want softness and reassurance. Say it simply instead of waiting for the other person to understand everything on their own. Health improves with water, rest, prayer, and less emotional noise. The weekend may bring a peaceful moment that feels needed.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Your sensitivity is a gift, but boundaries will protect it.