Weekly Tarot Reading For June 08 - 14, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
Weekly tarot reading for June 08 - 14, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For June 08 - 14, 2026
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, a matter that has been pending may come back before you. It can be related to work, money, or a commitment you had pushed aside earlier. A deadline or a senior’s expectation may create pressure, but things can be managed if you take one step at a time.
Someone’s careless words may hurt you more than you expected, so pause before replying. The numbers look good, but please check the details before making a payment or agreeing to anything. In personal life, don’t keep your discomfort hidden for too long. Say what is bothering you, but calmly. Headache, acidity, and broken sleep need care.
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Colour: Rust
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Respond with patience; your calmness will solve more than anger.
Taurus
This week may bring your focus back to home, comfort, and some small responsibility that you had left for later. It can be a repair, a pending payment, or a family conversation that now needs attention. Don’t delay it again. Work may feel slow, but your effort is not going to be wasted. Keep doing what is needed without getting restless.
Money should be handled carefully, especially if you feel like buying something only to lift your mood. In relationships, don’t keep guessing what the other person wants. Ask directly, but gently. Health improves when food is clean, and sleep is not spoiled by overthinking. By the weekend, you may feel a little more settled inside.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Color: Beige
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Handle what is pending now, and peace will return slowly.
Gemini
This week may bring too many talks around you. Some conversations will help, while some may only tire your mind. Choose where you want to give your attention. At work, a sudden idea may come while doing something very ordinary. Don’t share it too early. Write it down first and shape it properly. A call or message can create some confusion, so avoid replying in a hurry.
Money may go on daily expenses like cab, fuel, food apps, snacks, or an old payment you had forgotten. In personal life, someone may want a real answer from you. Don’t hide behind humour. Say it simply. Less screen time and some fresh air will help your mind settle.
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Save your energy for words and people that truly matter.
Cancer
This week may make you notice how emotionally tired you are. Family matters can take your time, but you don’t have to be available every time someone needs support. Work needs attention, especially in the first part of the week. Try not to let your mood decide the quality of your work. Money should be handled with a soft but practical mind.
Avoid spending only because you feel low or sentimental. In relationships, something may become warmer after a little distance, but don’t force it. Let it happen naturally. Water, rest, and light food will help your body. Some quiet time alone can bring you back to yourself.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Sea Blue
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Care for others, but don’t leave your own heart unattended.
Leo
This week may test your patience when it comes to recognition. You may want people to notice your effort quickly, but things may take their own time. Don’t reduce your quality just because praise is delayed. At work, responsibility may increase, or someone may ask you to handle something important. Do it with confidence, but don’t make it an ego matter.
Money needs control if you are tempted to spend on appearance, celebration, or something expensive just to lift your mood. In love or family matters, warmth will work better than attitude. A small message can soften a tense moment. Health needs care around digestion, heat in the body, and tiredness. A creative thought may come, but keep it safe for now.
Lucky Number: 19
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: Stay graceful; your quiet confidence will be noticed.
Virgo
This week may bring many small things that need sorting. You may be correcting, replying, arranging, checking, and somehow managing what others missed. Do it, but don’t become bitter about it. At work, avoid taking on extra load only because others are careless. Let people carry their share too. Money can improve if you check one old due, one unused subscription, or one unnecessary expense.
In personal life, speak softly, especially while correcting someone. Your intention may be right, but the tone can still hurt. Health needs care around digestion, stiffness, and mental tiredness. Don’t keep pushing the body as if it has no limit. A simple schedule and one peaceful evening can make the week feel easier.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Bottle Green
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Do your part sincerely, but don’t carry everyone’s mistakes.
Libra
This week may make you look at balance in your own life, not only in your relationships. You may realise that you are giving time, patience, and understanding to everyone, but not keeping enough space for yourself. Don’t ignore this feeling. At work, one matter may need a direct and clear answer from you. Stay graceful, but don’t delay things only because you want to avoid an awkward moment.
Money should be handled sensibly, especially if plans involve outings, gifts, beauty, shopping, or home-related expenses. Spend where it is needed, not where your mood is pushing you. In relationships, one sincere conversation can remove confusion, but choose a peaceful time for it. If your surroundings feel cluttered, clean one small area. It may clear your mind, too.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Pastel Pink
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Your peace also deserves space in every decision.
Scorpio
This week may feel a little private. You may not want to explain your thoughts to everyone, and that is fine. A work matter may need quiet planning before you announce anything. Don’t reveal your next move too early. Money needs caution, especially if someone is advising you without really knowing your situation. In relationships, you may sense a change in someone’s behaviour.
Don’t immediately become suspicious. Observe first. If a conversation is needed, keep it simple and direct. Health needs rest if your sleep is light or your mind remains active at night. Writing things down can help you release some inner pressure. By the weekend, one small truth may become clear.
Lucky Number: 23
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Observe quietly; the truth will reveal itself at the right time.
Sagittarius
This week may bring a desire to break the same old pattern. You may want to go out, learn something, meet someone, or change the way your days are moving. This is good, but don’t jump without checking the practical side. At work, one conversation may open a new possibility. Don’t ignore it, but don’t act blindly either.
Money may go on travel, food, outings, or sudden plans. Decide a limit before saying yes. In relationships, your truth is good, but the tone may become too blunt. Add softness. Health improves when you move your body and don’t sit too long with restless thoughts. This week can feel lighter if you don’t overcommit.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Move freely, but don’t forget to stay sensible.
Capricorn
This week may bring responsibilities, but also a chance to make your next step more organised. Work may need patience, especially if someone else is slow or careless. Don’t take over everything just because you can do it faster. Money looks manageable, but avoid making a promise that may disturb your own budget later. In family matters, people may come to you for practical help.
Give it, but don’t forget the emotional side too. Relationships need a little more warmth from you. Health needs care around the knees, back, sleep, and low energy. Rest is not a luxury this week. It is needed. One steady decision taken now can reduce future stress.
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: One thoughtful step today can make tomorrow easier.
Aquarius
This week may bring an unexpected idea. Something that looked complicated earlier may suddenly look simple if you change the method. At work, technology, teamwork, or a better system can help. Don’t reject support only because you like doing things your own way. Money needs attention if gadgets, subscriptions, travel, or learning expenses are quietly adding up.
In personal life, you may want space, but don’t sound cold. Just explain your mood in plain words. Health needs less screen time, fewer late nights, and a break from too much mental noise. A friend or colleague may say something small that gives you direction. Keep your mind open, but don’t float too far from practical reality.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Sky Grey
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Let your new ideas grow with patience and practical effort.
Pisces
This week you may notice what drains you. You may be kind and helpful, but kindness should not make you tired all the time. At work, don’t depend only on memory. Write small tasks, timings, and payments somewhere; one thing may slip. Money needs gentle discipline. Avoid spending because you feel sad, guilty, or too soft toward someone. In relationships, someone may need your support, but you also need to speak about what you require. Don’t keep adjusting silently. Health needs sleep, hydration, and a calmer routine. Music, prayer, or a few quiet minutes before bed can settle your mind. By the weekend, one emotional pattern may become clearer.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Support others, but don’t forget what your own soul needs.
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