/Weekly Tarot Reading For June 15 - 21, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for June 15 - 21, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week brings a wave of fresh motivation and encourages you to take bold steps towards your goals. You may feel a strong desire to reorganise your priorities and remove distractions that have been slowing your progress. Career matters show signs of movement, especially if you have been waiting for recognition or a new opportunity.
Relationships require patience and honest conversations rather than assumptions. Your emotional energy improves when you trust your inner wisdom. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions and focus on long-term stability. A small change in your routine can create a big positive impact. Your confidence will be your biggest strength this week.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “Believe in your journey; every step is guiding you closer to your purpose.”
The coming week invites you to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with what truly matters. You may find yourself reassessing certain relationships, habits, or commitments that no longer align with your happiness. Professionally, your consistent efforts begin to attract appreciation, but avoid carrying everyone’s responsibilities alone.
Love and family matters bring moments of warmth, healing, and emotional understanding. This is a favourable period for creative ideas and personal growth. Trust your instincts before making important choices. Your calm nature will help you handle situations that once felt overwhelming. Focus on building inner peace rather than seeking external validation.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “Your patience is creating blessings that are arriving at the right time.”
This week encourages you to express yourself openly and use your communication skills wisely. New conversations may bring unexpected opportunities, especially in work, networking, or learning areas. You might feel inspired to start something new or revisit a forgotten passion. Be mindful of scattered thoughts and avoid taking too many commitments together.
In personal relationships, clarity and emotional honesty will strengthen your bonds. Financial matters look stable, but planning before spending will help you feel more secure. Your energy is attracting new possibilities, but remember that focus is the key to turning ideas into reality.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: “Your voice carries power; speak your truth with kindness and confidence.”
The upcoming week highlights emotional healing, self-care, and stronger personal boundaries. You may realise that protecting your energy is equally important as supporting others. Career-related matters may require you to trust your abilities instead of waiting for approval. A hidden talent or idea can receive attention if you allow yourself to step forward.
Relationships may bring meaningful conversations that help release old misunderstandings. Avoid overthinking situations that have not yet unfolded. Your intuition is especially active, guiding you towards choices that feel right. Take time to nurture yourself and celebrate small achievements.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: “You are surrounded by healing energy; allow yourself to receive love and support.”
This week brings opportunities to showcase your leadership and creative abilities. You may notice people recognising your efforts, but remember to balance ambition with humility. Professional growth is possible when you collaborate instead of trying to manage everything alone. Your personal life may become more vibrant, bringing moments of joy and emotional connection.
If you are planning a change, listen carefully to your inner voice before taking action. Financially, this is a time to organise resources and make thoughtful choices. Your natural confidence will attract positive attention, but your authenticity will create lasting impact.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: “Your light is unique; shine without comparing your journey to others.”
This week focuses on transformation, discipline, and creating a better balance between responsibilities and personal happiness. You may feel motivated to improve your lifestyle, workspace, or daily routine. Career matters show gradual progress, especially through your attention to detail and practical approach.
In relationships, try not to analyse every emotion; sometimes simply being present creates deeper connections. Financially, careful planning can open doors for future growth. Release the pressure of perfection and allow yourself to enjoy the process. A positive shift begins when you trust your efforts and acknowledge how far you have already come.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “You are growing beautifully; trust the process even when results take time.”
The week ahead encourages harmony, decision-making, and emotional clarity. You may find yourself at a point where choosing what truly serves your happiness becomes important. Professional opportunities may come through partnerships or meaningful conversations. Avoid delaying decisions because of fear of disappointing others.
Your relationships benefit when you communicate your needs clearly instead of expecting others to understand silently. This is also a favourable time for creative pursuits, beauty, and self-expression. Your ability to bring balance into situations will help you resolve challenges smoothly. Focus on creating a life that feels peaceful from within.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “Choose peace over pressure; your soul knows the right direction.”
This week brings a powerful phase of inner growth and emotional renewal. You may feel ready to let go of old fears, patterns, or situations that have been draining your energy. Career opportunities may appear after a period of waiting, but trust the timing of events. Relationships can become deeper when you allow vulnerability instead of always staying guarded.
Financially, avoid risky choices and focus on strengthening your foundation. Your determination is strong, and this energy can help you overcome obstacles that once seemed difficult. Transformation is your theme this week, bringing clarity and confidence.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “Every ending creates space for a stronger and wiser beginning.”
This week inspires exploration, learning, and expansion. You may feel drawn towards new experiences, travel plans, or opportunities that broaden your perspective. Professionally, your enthusiasm can help you stand out, especially when you take initiative. Be mindful of promising more than you can deliver. Personal relationships bring excitement, but emotional presence will matter more than grand gestures.
Financially, a practical approach will help you make better choices. This is a week to follow your curiosity while staying grounded. Your optimism becomes your greatest tool when combined with patience and awareness.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “Your dreams are valid; keep moving forward with faith and courage.”
The coming week highlights achievement, responsibility, and the importance of recognising your own progress. You may receive appreciation for your dedication or see results from efforts made earlier. However, avoid becoming so focused on goals that you ignore emotional needs. Relationships improve when you make time for meaningful connections.
Financially, this is a good period to review plans and make mature decisions. A calmer mindset will help you handle challenges more effectively. Remember that success is not only about reaching destinations but also about enjoying the journey. Your wisdom guides you towards better choices.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “Your hard work is noticed; trust that rewards are unfolding.”
This week brings fresh ideas, inspiration, and a desire to break away from old limitations. You may discover a new approach to solving problems or feel encouraged to explore an unconventional path. Career growth comes through innovation and originality. In relationships, giving space while maintaining emotional connection will create balance. Avoid disconnecting when you feel overwhelmed; honest communication can bring support.
Financially, new possibilities may emerge, but research before acting is advised. Your uniqueness is your strength, and this week reminds you to embrace your individuality with confidence.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Aqua
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “Your different path is your gift; trust the vision within you.”
The week ahead brings emotional awareness, creativity, and a deeper connection with your intuition. You may feel more sensitive than usual, but this sensitivity can help you understand situations clearly. Career matters improve when you combine imagination with practical planning. Relationships may experience healing through forgiveness and open-hearted conversations. This is a good time to focus on personal goals and creative expression.
Avoid absorbing everyone else’s emotions and protect your inner peace. Your dreams and ideas hold valuable messages, so pay attention to what inspires you. A gentle approach will bring meaningful results.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: “Your intuition is your guide; trust the signs appearing on your path.”