/Weekly Tarot Reading For June 22 - 28, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Aries

This week, encourage you to slow down and listen to your inner voice before making important choices. You may find yourself reassessing priorities, especially around career and personal relationships. A hidden opportunity could appear when you least expect it, but it will require patience and confidence to recognise its value.

Your communication skills will help you resolve a misunderstanding and bring clarity to a close bond. Financially, avoid impulsive spending and focus on practical planning. Your emotional energy improves when you create space for self-care and creativity. Trust that things are moving in your favour, even if results are gradual.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: “Believe in your journey; every step is guiding you towards your highest purpose.”