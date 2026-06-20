/Weekly Tarot Reading For June 22 - 28, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for June 22 - 28, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week, encourage you to slow down and listen to your inner voice before making important choices. You may find yourself reassessing priorities, especially around career and personal relationships. A hidden opportunity could appear when you least expect it, but it will require patience and confidence to recognise its value.
Your communication skills will help you resolve a misunderstanding and bring clarity to a close bond. Financially, avoid impulsive spending and focus on practical planning. Your emotional energy improves when you create space for self-care and creativity. Trust that things are moving in your favour, even if results are gradual.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “Believe in your journey; every step is guiding you towards your highest purpose.”
The coming week brings a sense of stability and a chance to rebuild your confidence. You may feel motivated to organise your surroundings, complete unfinished tasks, and create a stronger foundation for plans. Relationships need honesty, and expressing your feelings openly will help deepen connections.
Professional matters show progress, especially if you have been waiting for recognition or support. Avoid carrying emotional baggage from past situations, as fresh possibilities are waiting ahead. A new learning experience or skill development may attract your attention. Your calm approach will become your biggest strength this week. Listen to your instincts and allow yourself to welcome positive changes without resistance.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “You are supported in creating a life that reflects your true worth.”
This week highlights transformation, conversations, and personal growth. You may find yourself connecting with new people or receiving information that changes your perspective. Your creativity is strong, making it a good time to share ideas, explore hobbies, or work on projects that require imagination. In relationships, avoid overthinking situations and focus on what is actually being communicated.
Career opportunities may come through networking or unexpected discussions. Keep your energy balanced by taking breaks and not trying to handle everything at once. A positive mindset will help you attract better outcomes. Your curiosity will guide you towards experiences that bring both wisdom and excitement.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: “Your thoughts create pathways; choose thoughts that bring peace and growth.”
The week brings emotional healing and a deeper understanding of your own needs. You may feel drawn towards family matters, meaningful conversations, and creating stronger emotional boundaries. Someone may seek your advice because of your natural ability to understand others. Professionally, consistency will bring better results than rushing into decisions.
If you have been waiting for appreciation, your efforts may finally receive attention. This is a good time to release old fears and make room for fresh beginnings. Your intuition is heightened, so pay attention to signs and feelings that guide you. Remember to care for yourself while supporting others.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: “Your heart knows the way; trust the wisdom within you.”
This week brings a boost of confidence and encourages you to step into your personal power. You may feel inspired to take leadership in a situation that requires courage and creativity. Your ideas can receive appreciation, especially when you express yourself clearly. Relationships improve when you balance your desire for attention with understanding for others.
Avoid reacting quickly to criticism and instead use it as a tool for growth. Financially, a careful approach will help you make smarter decisions. This period supports self-expression, visibility, and reconnecting with your passions. Your natural charm attracts positive energy when you remain authentic.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: “Shine confidently; your unique gifts are meant to be shared.”
This week focuses on organisation, clarity, and creating healthier routines. You may feel a strong urge to improve your lifestyle, manage responsibilities, and bring more discipline into your daily schedule. Career matters show gradual improvement, especially through careful planning and attention to details. In personal relationships, avoid analysing every small issue and allow connections to flow naturally.
A financial decision may require patience and research before moving ahead. Your practical thinking will help you overcome confusion and make balanced choices. Take time to appreciate your progress instead of only focusing on what remains incomplete.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “Every small effort is creating a meaningful transformation in your life.”
The coming week encourages balance, harmony, and emotional maturity. You may find yourself becoming more aware of what truly brings peace and what drains your energy. Relationships take centre stage, and a sincere conversation can help strengthen an important connection. Professionally, collaboration and teamwork will bring better results than working alone.
Avoid delaying decisions just to keep everyone happy; your needs matter too. A creative idea may inspire a new direction or opportunity. This is a favourable time to restore balance between personal goals and responsibilities. Your ability to see different perspectives becomes your greatest advantage this week.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “Choose peace without losing yourself; your happiness matters.”
This week invites you to focus on inner strength, transformation, and emotional renewal. You may finally feel ready to let go of something that has been holding you back. A personal realisation can bring a fresh sense of freedom and confidence. Career matters may require determination, but your persistence will help you move forward.
Be mindful of trusting only actions rather than promises. Relationships become deeper when you allow vulnerability and honest expression. Financially, avoid emotional decisions and focus on long-term stability. Your energy is powerful this week, making it ideal for personal growth and creating meaningful changes.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “You have the strength to rise, renew, and create a brighter chapter.”
This week brings expansion, exploration, and a desire for new experiences. You may feel inspired to learn something different, travel, or connect with people who broaden your thinking. Your optimism helps you overcome challenges that previously felt overwhelming. Career opportunities may appear through new connections or creative approaches.
In relationships, honesty and openness will strengthen bonds, while avoiding assumptions will prevent unnecessary misunderstandings. Keep your enthusiasm balanced with realistic planning. This is a powerful time to focus on dreams that you have postponed. Your adventurous spirit can open doors when combined with patience and responsibility.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “Your dreams are expanding; trust the universe’s timing.”
This week highlights ambition, responsibility, and long-term achievements. You may notice that your hard work is slowly creating visible results. Professional matters remain important, and your dedication could bring recognition or new responsibilities. Avoid putting too much pressure on yourself; progress does not always need perfection.
Personal relationships require warmth and emotional availability, so make time for meaningful interactions. Financial planning is favoured, especially for future goals. Your patience and determination help you handle challenges maturely. This week reminds you that success is built through consistency, not instant results. Stay focused and continue moving forward with confidence.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “Your efforts are seen; keep building the future you desire.”
This week encourages innovation, fresh ideas, and breaking away from old patterns. You may experience a shift in thinking that helps you see solutions more clearly. Your unique approach can bring appreciation in professional spaces. Relationships improve when you balance independence with emotional connection. Someone may surprise you with unexpected support or kindness.
Avoid ignoring your feelings while focusing only on logic. This is a good time to experiment, create, and explore new possibilities. Your originality is your strength, and embracing your individuality can attract meaningful opportunities. Stay open to changes that encourage personal growth and happiness.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: “Your uniqueness is your gift; allow it to guide your path.”
The coming week brings imagination, emotional clarity, and spiritual awareness. You may feel more connected to your dreams and inner desires. This is a good time to express yourself through creativity, writing, art, or meaningful conversations. Career matters improve when you trust your abilities instead of doubting your progress. Relationships may require gentle communication and understanding. Avoid absorbing everyone else’s emotions and protect your own energy.
A peaceful environment will help you make better choices. This week supports healing, confidence, and reconnecting with what truly inspires you. Your sensitivity becomes a source of wisdom when balanced with self-care.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “Your intuition is your guide; trust the signs leading you forward.”