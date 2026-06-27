/Weekly Tarot Reading For June 29 - July 05, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for June 29 - July 05, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week brings renewed confidence and motivates you to take action on matters you may have been putting off. Your strong determination will help you navigate minor challenges, especially regarding career and personal choices.
Relationships may call for extra patience, as someone close could seek emotional support. Avoid impulsive reactions; thoughtful communication will strengthen your connections. Financially, it is a suitable time to reassess priorities and cut back on unnecessary expenses.
Your creativity is heightened, making this an excellent period to begin a new project or discover a hidden skill. Trust your intuition while remaining open to practical guidance from experienced individuals.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “Your inner strength is leading you toward the path that is meant for you.”
The week ahead emphasises stability, emotional harmony, and laying a stronger foundation for the future. You may feel inspired to bring more order into different aspects of your life, including work, relationships, and personal ambitions.
A conversation that has been delayed for some time could finally provide clarity and peace of mind. Professionally, your dedication will not go unnoticed, and recognition may come from an unexpected source. Let go of past disappointments rather than carrying them into fresh opportunities. Romance appears favourable, but honesty will be key to maintaining balance.
Spend time with nature, music, or calming activities to restore your energy. Your patience will prove to be one of your greatest strengths this week.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “You are evolving quietly—trust the beautiful changes unfolding within.”
This week encourages you to slow your pace and concentrate on what genuinely deserves your energy. Multiple ideas or opportunities may come your way, but careful selection will lead to better outcomes. Communication continues to be your greatest asset, and your words can positively influence important discussions.
In relationships, avoid assumptions and express your emotions openly rather than expecting others to understand automatically. Career progress may come through networking, learning opportunities, or sharing innovative ideas.
Financially, think long-term and avoid impulsive spending. Your curiosity could guide you toward something meaningful, but consistency will be more rewarding than short-lived excitement. Focus on your own journey rather than comparing it to others.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: “Your voice carries wisdom—use it to inspire positivity and connection.”
The coming week highlights emotional healing, self-respect, and establishing healthier boundaries. You may reflect on past experiences and realise how far you have progressed. This is a powerful period to release self-doubt and embrace fresh possibilities.
At work, your compassionate and understanding nature will help you handle challenges effectively. Someone may seek your advice, and your guidance could have a meaningful impact. In matters of love, prioritise mutual respect and avoid dwelling on minor concerns.
Financially, a cautious approach will bring greater stability. Engage in activities that replenish your emotional energy and remind you of your worth.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: “You are protected, supported, and surrounded by healing energy.”
This week presents opportunities to showcase your abilities and step into a more prominent position. Your confidence will attract attention, but balancing ambition with humility will serve you well. Recognition, a new responsibility, or a professional opportunity could emerge. Relationships may improve through sincere conversations and thoughtful gestures.
Don’t allow pride to prevent you from expressing genuine emotions. Financially, you may be tempted to plan something significant, but thorough research is recommended before making commitments. Your leadership qualities are especially strong, and others may look to you for inspiration. Focus on meaningful progress rather than immediate approval.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: “You shine brightest when you follow your true purpose.”
This week encourages clarity, organisation, and personal development. You may feel driven to address areas of your life that have felt out of balance. Your practical mindset will help you solve issues that others find challenging.
Career prospects appear positive, particularly if you remain disciplined and avoid excessive perfectionism. In relationships, expressing appreciation can create greater warmth and closeness. With many thoughts occupying your mind, establishing peaceful routines will help you stay grounded. A seemingly small opportunity could become significant if nurtured properly. Trust the process and acknowledge your progress along the way.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “Every step forward is helping create a brighter and stronger future.”
The upcoming week centres on balance, decision-making, and harmony. You may face choices that require both logic and intuition. Avoid rushing; clarity will come with patience. Professional collaborations and teamwork are likely to bring favourable outcomes.
In personal relationships, your ability to see multiple viewpoints will help resolve conflicts. Financially, thoughtful planning and mindful spending will benefit you. This is also a favourable time for creativity, beauty, and self-expression. Remember that maintaining peace does not require sacrificing your own needs. Prioritise yourself while continuing to spread kindness.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “You deserve relationships and opportunities that bring peace to your soul.”
This week encourages personal transformation, confidence, and moving beyond past limitations. You may feel motivated to make important changes in either your personal or professional life. Trust this inner drive, but take measured steps instead of acting purely on emotion. A hidden truth or valuable realisation could help you see a situation more clearly.
Career advancement is possible when you apply your talents strategically. In relationships, deeper emotional bonds can form through openness and vulnerability. Release situations that no longer contribute to your happiness. Your intuition will be especially strong and guide you toward the right path.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “You are letting go of the past and stepping into a stronger version of yourself.”
The week ahead brings opportunities for exploration, learning, and growth. You may feel inspired to travel, gain new knowledge, or connect with different people. Your optimism will attract beneficial opportunities. Professionally, your ideas may receive appreciation, particularly when communicated confidently. In relationships, remember to consider others’ feelings instead of focusing solely on your own plans.
Financially, balance enjoyment with responsibility. This is a wonderful time to reconnect with your aspirations and remember what truly inspires you. Follow your curiosity while creating a practical plan to achieve your goals.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “Your journey is unfolding exactly as it should—move forward with faith and optimism.”
This week highlights discipline, accomplishment, and emotional growth. The effort you have invested may begin showing visible rewards, encouraging you to keep moving forward. A professional responsibility could demand extra attention, but your commitment will help you handle it successfully.
In your personal life, make room for joyful moments with loved ones instead of focusing only on obligations. You may discover that sharing emotions strengthens relationships. Financial matters remain steady, and careful planning can support long-term security. Remember that success is not only about reaching milestones but also appreciating the journey.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “You are creating a life built on strength, wisdom, and purpose.”
This week emphasises innovation, friendships, and fresh ideas. Your unique perspective may attract attention, and others could appreciate your unconventional thinking. It is an ideal time to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and strengthen meaningful connections.
In relationships, balance intellectual understanding with emotional expression. Avoid withdrawing when conversations become deeper or more personal. Career opportunities may arise from unexpected places, so remain open to possibilities.
Financially, avoid making decisions based solely on excitement. Your creative energy is high, and activities involving imagination or technology may be particularly rewarding. Embrace your individuality and explore new opportunities.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Color: Turquoise
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “Your uniqueness is a gift—allow it to guide you toward exciting opportunities.”
The coming week brings emotional insight, creativity, and a deeper connection with your inner self. You may feel more sensitive than usual, but this sensitivity can help you understand situations with greater depth. Your imagination and intuition will support both creative pursuits and important decisions. In career matters, avoid underestimating your abilities and recognise the value you contribute.
Relationships can grow stronger through honest emotional conversations. Be mindful not to absorb everyone else’s worries—protect your own energy as well. A calm and peaceful environment will help you stay refreshed and focused. Trust your dreams while taking practical steps to turn them into reality.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: “Your heart already knows the way—trust its gentle guidance.”