Weekly Tarot Reading For May 18 - 24: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
Weekly tarot reading for May 18 - 24: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For May 18 - 24, 2026
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week may start with a little impatience. You may want one answer quickly, but the situation may not open that way. Give it some time. At work, don’t react to every small thing. Someone may say something casually, and you may take it more seriously than needed. Money is okay, but don’t spend only because you are irritated or bored. In personal life, your words need softness.
You may be right, but that does not mean you have to sound sharp. One pending matter can slowly move, but not if you keep pushing it from all sides. Take care of headache, body heat, or tiredness. Rest is also part of progress.
Lucky Number: 13
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Slow down a little. Not everything needs an instant answer.
Taurus
This week is not bad, but it may feel a bit heavy in small ways. Work, home, people, small duties — everything may come together. You may feel, “Why is everything coming to me only?”. Do what is genuinely your work and leave the rest. Money matters need care, especially if someone asks for help or a favour. Think once before saying yes.
In relationships, you may need to say what is bothering you, but without storing anger for too long. A simple talk can help. Keep your food and sleep regular. Your mood may become low if your routine goes out of balance.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: You can care for others without forgetting yourself.
Gemini
Your mind may run in ten directions this week. One minute you may feel sure, the next minute you may doubt the same thing. It is okay. Don’t force yourself to decide everything immediately. At work, be very clear in messages, calls, and written communication.
A small confusion can waste time later. Money may go in little expenses, so just keep a check. In personal life, don’t hide a serious feeling behind jokes. If something matters, say it properly. A friend or colleague may give one useful idea without even realising it. Keep your notes, phone reminders, or diary handy. This is not a week to trust memory too much.
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Say things clearly. Mixed signals will only tire you more.
Cancer
You may feel more emotional than usual, but don’t blame yourself for it. Sometimes the heart understands things before the mind accepts them. At work, try not to take every small comment personally. Someone may be busy or distracted, not necessarily rude. Money may get connected with family, home, or a comfort purchase. Spend, but don’t overdo it.
In relationships, don’t test people silently. If you need care, say it. If you need space, say that too. An old thought may come back, but it does not mean you have to live in it again. Keep yourself around gentle people this week. Your energy needs a calmer atmosphere.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Your feelings are guiding you, but don’t let them drown you.
Leo
This week may bring attention, but along with it, some responsibility too. People may expect you to lead, decide, or support. Do it, but don’t make everything about pride. At work, your confidence can help a lot, especially in a place where others are confused. Still, be patient with slower people. Money looks fine, but avoid spending just to feel grand or to show something.
In love or family matters, a small kind word can work better than a long speech. You may also feel creative, so use that energy in something useful. Don’t waste your mood on people who keep making you prove your worth.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: You don’t need to chase respect. Let your actions bring it naturally.
Virgo
This week you may want everything sorted. Even a small delay, a messy room, a pending reply, or an unclear plan may irritate you. Use this energy wisely. At work, you can catch mistakes and complete things properly, but don’t become too hard on yourself. Not everything has to be perfect. Money matters need a little planning. Make a list, check what is needed, and avoid unnecessary purchases.
In relationships, don’t assume someone is careless just because they are not behaving your way. Ask directly. Health may need attention, especially stomach, sleep, or stress. Start with one simple correction in your routine. That itself will make you feel better.
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Do one thing properly. The rest will slowly fall in place.
Libra
This week may show you where you have been adjusting too much. You may want peace, but peace should not always come at your cost. At work, one decision may need a clear yes or no. Don’t keep hanging in the middle only to avoid someone’s reaction. Money is mostly manageable, but shopping for mood may not be a good idea. In relationships, speak honestly.
Not harshly, not dramatically, just honestly. Someone may understand more than you expect. Socially, you may meet or hear from someone after a gap. Keep your circle simple this week. Too many opinions can confuse you. Choose what feels fair to you.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Color: Pink
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: You can be gentle and still keep your own stand.
Scorpio
You may not say much this week, but a lot may be happening inside. Something that once felt important may suddenly start feeling less powerful over you. That itself is a sign. At work, don’t reveal everything too early. Let your plan become stronger before you discuss it. Money needs caution if it involves shared spending, loans, or emotional decisions.
In personal life, avoid silent tests. If something hurts, say it plainly. If something is over, accept it quietly. This is not a week for revenge or proving a point. It is more about letting one burden finally loosen its hold on you. Sleep may be disturbed if you overthink at night.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Release what has already taken enough from you.
Sagittarius
This week, you may feel like changing the mood around you. Same routine, same talks, same pressure — all this may irritate you a little. You may want something fresh. At work, new ideas can come, but don’t promise too much in excitement. Later, you may feel trapped by your own words. Money matters need practical thinking. Avoid quick risks.
In relationships, keep the tone light if the matter is not very serious. Not every old issue needs to be opened again. Some of you may think of travel, study, teaching, or planning something bigger for the coming weeks. Your energy improves when life feels open, not boxed.
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Move ahead, but don’t make promises your heart is not ready for.
Capricorn
This week may keep you occupied with work, duties, and practical concerns. You may not have much patience for emotional talks, but someone close may still need your warmth. Try not to sound too dry. At work, your discipline will help you handle something important. People may depend on you because they know you will not leave things halfway.
Money should be handled with a long-term view. Don’t rush into a decision just because someone else is pushing. In relationships, listen first. Advice can come later. Health may need rest, especially if you have been stretching yourself for many days. You are not a machine, even if people treat you like one.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Rest will not reduce your strength. It will bring it back.
Aquarius
A thought may change this week. Something you were ignoring may suddenly start looking important, or something you were worried about may not look that big anymore. At work, your ideas can help, but explain them simply. Don’t expect everyone to understand your mind automatically. Money looks okay, but avoid buying something unusual just because it feels interesting in the moment.
In relationships, give the other person a chance to explain. You may have judged a situation too quickly. Friends, groups, or online communication may bring some useful exchange. Still, take breaks from noise. Too many people talking at once can make you feel irritated and distant.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Your mind sees far, but your peace also needs quiet space.
Pisces
This week may feel a little scattered. You may understand things emotionally, but practical matters will still need attention. At work, don’t leave things to memory or verbal promises. Confirm timings, payments, deadlines, and small details. Money needs care, especially if someone asks for help in an emotional tone. Help only as much as you can comfortably give.
In relationships, your kindness is there, but don’t become available for everyone’s mood. You also need rest. A dream, sign, or sudden feeling may guide you, but still check the facts before deciding. Music, prayer, writing, or just sitting quietly can help your mind settle. Don’t carry what is not yours.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Color: Sea Green
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Keep your heart soft, but don’t forget your boundaries.
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