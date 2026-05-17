Weekly Tarot Reading For May 18 - 24: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

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This week may start with a little impatience. You may want one answer quickly, but the situation may not open that way. Give it some time. At work, don’t react to every small thing. Someone may say something casually, and you may take it more seriously than needed. Money is okay, but don’t spend only because you are irritated or bored. In personal life, your words need softness.

You may be right, but that does not mean you have to sound sharp. One pending matter can slowly move, but not if you keep pushing it from all sides. Take care of headache, body heat, or tiredness. Rest is also part of progress.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: Slow down a little. Not everything needs an instant answer.