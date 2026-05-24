Weekly Tarot Reading For May 25 - 31, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week

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This week, may ask you to stop delaying one matter. Don’t answer just because someone is pushing you. Think once, then speak. A small delay from someone can irritate you, but don’t keep checking your phone or mood every few minutes. Let things move at their own speed. In relationships, your point may be correct, but the way you say it will matter more.

Avoid sharp words. Money is mostly manageable, only avoid sudden shopping when you are upset. Sleep may not be very settled, so don’t stretch yourself too much. By the weekend, one stuck thing may start moving again.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: Take the step, but don’t take it in anger.