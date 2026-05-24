Weekly Tarot Reading For May 25 - 31, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
Weekly tarot reading for May 25 - 31, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Weekly Tarot Reading For May 25 - 31, 2026
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries
This week, may ask you to stop delaying one matter. Don’t answer just because someone is pushing you. Think once, then speak. A small delay from someone can irritate you, but don’t keep checking your phone or mood every few minutes. Let things move at their own speed. In relationships, your point may be correct, but the way you say it will matter more.
Avoid sharp words. Money is mostly manageable, only avoid sudden shopping when you are upset. Sleep may not be very settled, so don’t stretch yourself too much. By the weekend, one stuck thing may start moving again.
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Take the step, but don’t take it in anger.
Taurus
This week may feel a bit slow, but it is not a wasteful week. Some pending things may need proper attention. Finish it calmly instead of rushing through five things together. At home, people may expect you to manage more than you want to. Say it clearly if you are tired. You don’t have to silently carry everything. Work may need patience, especially with a delayed reply or approval.
Money should be handled carefully around food, home items, or comfort purchases. In relationships, someone may want reassurance but may not say it directly. Notice the small signs. Health improves if food is simple and sleep is regular. Don’t make your body handle your stress.
Lucky Number: 24
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Choosing ease is not selfish. It is needed.
Gemini
This week may not go exactly as planned. A phone call, message, meeting, or small travel-related thing can change your schedule. Don’t get irritated immediately. It may bring a useful update also. Work needs careful communication. Read once before sending, especially if the matter is important. A half-written message can create confusion.
In personal life, someone may ask something that makes you pause. Don’t answer only to finish the conversation. Say what you actually feel. Money may go in small amounts on transport, food, subscriptions, or online orders. It may not look big, but it can add up. Your mind needs fresh air, less scrolling, and one easy conversation with someone who doesn’t make things heavy.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Stay flexible and try to go with the flow
Cancer
This week may show you where you are giving too much of yourself. You may be listening to everyone, helping everyone, and still feeling a little empty. That is your sign to rest. At home, a conversation should not be postponed for too long. Speak gently, but don’t hide your point. Work will be easier if you don’t attach emotion to every small issue.
Money needs simple handling. Don’t buy something only because your mood is low or because some old memory has come back. In relationships, a small misunderstanding can clear if both people speak calmly. Health needs more water, better sleep, and lighter evenings. A peaceful night routine will help you feel normal again.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Keep your heart open, but don’t forget your boundary.
Leo
This week may bring a quiet chance to prove yourself. It may not come with big praise, but your work can still be noticed. Take responsibility where needed, but don’t become rigid. A small feedback or correction can actually help you. In money matters, think twice before buying something only to feel good or to look good in front of others.
Don’t let pride make you cold. Health needs attention if food timings are late or sleep is uneven. A small win is possible this week, but it will come through discipline. Keep doing your part. Someone is watching your effort.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: Let your effort speak before your ego does.
Virgo
This week, try not to check everything ten times. Yes, details are important, but too much checking can make you tired and slow. Finish what is already pending before accepting any new responsibility. At work, your effort may be noticed, even if nobody praises you directly.
Money needs a little review. You may find one expense that can be cut or one pending payment that should be cleared. In relationships, don’t read too much into someone’s tone, late reply, or short message. Ask simply if something feels odd. Health may need care around digestion, neck, shoulders, or tiredness from thinking too much. Keep your routine neat, but don’t make it a prison.
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Do your part well, then let things breathe.
Libra
This week, may ask you to choose peace, not just politeness. You may want everyone to feel comfortable, but please don’t disappear in the process. At work, don’t agree too quickly. Take some time and give a clear answer. In relationships, one honest conversation can reduce the distance. Silence may feel easier, but it will not solve everything.
Money needs attention if you are spending on clothes, beauty, home décor, outings, or things that only look nice for the moment. Buy what is truly needed. Health and mood may improve when your space feels clean. Even changing a bedsheet, clearing a table, or fixing one corner can help. This week, include yourself in every adjustment.
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Color: Rose Pink
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: A compromise should not make you invisible.
Scorpio
This week may feel a little deep inside. Not bad, just intense. You may understand something about a person, a situation, or your own reaction. Don’t rush to confront anyone. Let the truth become clearer on its own. At work, your focus is strong, but don’t become doubtful of everyone around you. Money plans are better kept private for now.
Avoid discussing your next move with people who only confuse you. In relationships, an old emotion may come back, but you may handle it better this time. Health needs rest, especially if late nights have become normal. Writing things down, praying, or sitting quietly can help you release something heavy. Don’t carry what is already over.
Lucky Number: 27
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Your inner voice is strong. Give it time before acting.
Sagittarius
This week can bring movement, but not always in the way you expected. A short trip, a new plan, some learning, or a conversation with an interesting person can open your mind. Just don’t say yes to everything because it sounds exciting. Check time, money, and energy first. At work, a fresh possibility may come, but it will need planning.
Money can slip through food, travel, gifts, or sudden bookings. Keep one limit in mind. In relationships, be honest, but don’t sound careless. Health improves when you move your body and don’t sit with restless thoughts all day. Focus will make this week useful.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Enjoy the movement, but don’t lose direction.
Capricorn
This week may make you think about the next practical step. Work, money, home, or a long-term plan may need structure. Don’t delay everything only because you are tired. Even one small decision can reduce a lot of pressure. At work, your steady approach will help, but don’t reject a better suggestion just because it is not your usual way.
Money looks stable if you don’t take responsibility for someone else’s poor planning. In relationships, people may see you as strong, but you may also need support. Say it plainly. Rest will not waste your time. It will help you function better.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Color: Dark Brown
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: Strength also needs rest. Don’t ignore that.
Aquarius
This week may show you another way of solving an old issue. People around you may still be stuck in the usual method, but you may see something different. Don’t force your idea. Let it show results slowly. Work can benefit from technology, a new system, networking, or better planning.
Money needs checking if you are spending on gadgets, subscriptions, travel, or learning. In personal life, you may want space, but don’t leave people confused. Say what you need in plain words. Health needs a break from screens and too much mental noise. A useful idea may come when you stop trying so hard. Let the mind settle a little.
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Keep your mind open, but stay connected with people.
Pisces
This week may make you see where you are giving more than you are getting back. Don’t become bitter, but don’t pretend it is fine either. At work, write things down. Your mood or distraction may make you forget a small task. Money needs soft discipline. Avoid spending on gifts, comfort, or helping someone who keeps repeating the same mistake.
In relationships, a kind talk can heal something, but only if you also say what you need. Health needs sleep, water, and less emotional load. Music, prayer, silence, or sitting near water can calm you. Be gentle, but don’t be careless with yourself. You also need the same care you give others.
Lucky Number: 29
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Compassion is beautiful, but it must include you too.
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