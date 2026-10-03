/Weekly Tarot Reading for October 05 - 11, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for October 05 - 11, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
This week asks you to slow down just enough to notice what your instincts are trying to tell you. A conversation you have been postponing could finally happen, and it may bring more relief than confrontation. At work, your ability to take initiative gets noticed, but avoid taking responsibility for everyone else’s unfinished tasks.
Money looks manageable, although an impulsive purchase could disturb your plans. In love, honesty creates warmth; singles may find themselves intrigued by someone who is unexpectedly different from their usual type. Midweek brings a useful realisation about where your energy is best spent. Over the weekend, permit yourself to do something purely for pleasure.
Your confidence grows when you stop proving yourself and start trusting yourself.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “Your courage is guiding you toward the life you are ready to claim.”
Your week carries a quieter, more grounded energy. Something that has felt uncertain recently begins to take shape, particularly around work, finances, or a personal commitment. Instead of demanding immediate results, focus on creating stability one practical step at a time.
A family member or close friend may seek your advice, but remember that their choices do not have to become your responsibility. In relationships, emotional security becomes more important than dramatic gestures. Couples could have a meaningful discussion about plans, while singles may notice someone becoming more consistent in their communication.
Avoid comparing your progress with someone else’s timeline. By the weekend, you may realise that what once seemed slow was actually preparation. Trust steady progress; it is working in your favour.
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “What is meant to grow with you does not need to be rushed.”
Your social world becomes especially active this week, bringing conversations, introductions, and unexpected exchanges of ideas. One casual discussion could open a door to a professional opportunity or collaboration. Be selective about what you promise, however; your enthusiasm may tempt you to say yes before checking your schedule.
Financially, review subscriptions, pending payments, and small recurring expenses. In love, communication is the central theme. Someone may finally say what they have been feeling, or you may decide that clarity is better than guessing.
Singles could enjoy attention from more than one direction, making discernment important. A change of environment, even a short outing, can refresh your thinking. By Sunday, an idea that seemed random at first may start looking surprisingly practical. Write it down before it disappears.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: “Your words carry power; speak from clarity, not from fear.”
This week encourages you to protect your emotional space without closing yourself off. You may become more aware of which relationships genuinely nourish you and which ones leave you feeling drained. At work, patience will be more valuable than reacting quickly to someone’s criticism or changing expectations. A situation that initially feels personal may simply require better boundaries.
Money matters look stable, with an opportunity to organise something that has been neglected. In romance, emotional vulnerability can deepen an existing bond. If single, you may feel drawn toward someone who makes you feel comfortable rather than someone who creates uncertainty. Around the middle of the week, make time for rest and reflection. Your intuition becomes clearer when your mind is not overloaded. The weekend favours family, home, and emotional renewal.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: “You are allowed to choose peace without explaining your choice.”
There is a noticeable shift in your confidence this week, but it comes from recognition rather than attention-seeking. A professional contribution, creative idea, or leadership decision may receive appreciation from someone whose opinion matters to you. Take the compliment instead of immediately moving on to the next target.
Financially, avoid spending simply to maintain an image or lifestyle. In relationships, your warmth can soften a conversation that has recently felt tense. Couples may rediscover their playful side, while singles could attract someone through their natural confidence rather than deliberate effort.
An invitation toward the end of the week may introduce you to a useful connection or memorable experience. Do not underestimate small opportunities simply because they arrive casually. This week reminds you that genuine influence comes from being authentic, generous, and consistent.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: “Let your light be natural; you never need to compete for space.”
Your practical nature works beautifully for you this week. A confusing situation begins to make sense once you separate facts from assumptions. This is an excellent period for reorganising your schedule, clearing unfinished work, or finally creating a system around something that has felt chaotic. Professionally, someone may depend on your attention to detail, but make sure appreciation is matched by fair boundaries.
Financially, a sensible decision made now could prevent unnecessary pressure later. In love, you may realise that emotional consistency matters more than impressive words. Couples benefit from discussing everyday responsibilities openly, while singles may notice a connection developing gradually. Do not overanalyse every message or pause.
Sometimes people simply need time. The weekend gives you a chance to step away from routine and enjoy something spontaneous without planning every detail first.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “You do not need every answer today; trust the next clear step.”
This week brings attention to balance, particularly between what you want and what others expect from you. You may find yourself making a decision that has been delayed because you were trying to keep everyone happy. Choose fairness, but remember that fairness includes yourself. At work, diplomacy helps you navigate a sensitive conversation, and your ability to see multiple perspectives becomes an advantage. A financial matter may require a second look before you commit.
In love, an honest exchange can remove emotional distance. Singles may find themselves reconnecting with someone from a familiar social circle, though taking things slowly is wise. Your weekend could involve beauty, music, socialising, or simply refreshing your surroundings. A change in your environment may surprisingly change your mood as well. This week, peace comes from making choices that feel internally aligned.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “You can honour others while still honouring the truth within you.”
Something beneath the surface is becoming clearer this week. You may finally understand why a particular situation has been bothering you, allowing you to respond instead of react. Professionally, keep sensitive plans private until they are ready to be shared. Someone may reveal information that changes how you view a workplace situation. Financially, this is better suited to planning than speculation. In relationships, intensity gives way to honesty.
A couple may discuss something that has remained unspoken, while singles could experience a powerful attraction that develops quickly. Resist the urge to test someone’s feelings indirectly; direct communication will save you unnecessary emotional confusion. Your energy becomes stronger toward the weekend, making it an excellent time to focus on a personal goal you have temporarily neglected. You are entering a phase where emotional clarity becomes your greatest advantage.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: “What is revealed now is helping you choose with greater wisdom.”
Adventure may be calling, but this week asks you to combine enthusiasm with a little planning. A new idea, trip, course, project, or professional possibility could excite you, especially if it offers a break from repetition. Before jumping in, check the practical details. At work, your optimism can motivate others, although someone may need you to be more specific about timelines.
Money remains manageable when you avoid unnecessary last-minute spending. In love, playful conversations bring freshness into relationships. Singles may meet someone through travel, learning, work, or an unexpected social connection.
Your energy improves when you spend time outdoors or change your usual surroundings. By the end of the week, you could feel ready to make a decision you have been postponing. Follow curiosity, but let wisdom hold the steering wheel.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: “The path ahead expands when you move with faith and preparation.”
A practical breakthrough may arrive this week after a period of steady effort. Something you have been building quietly could begin attracting attention, support, or a useful response. Professionally, do not underestimate the value of documenting your work and communicating your contribution clearly. Someone may need evidence of what you have accomplished.
Financially, this is a good time to revisit a savings goal or long-term purchase rather than making an emotional decision. In love, reliability becomes the language of affection. Couples may discuss responsibilities, future plans, or shared priorities. Singles could be drawn toward someone mature and dependable.
Your schedule may feel demanding around the middle of the week, so protect your personal time. By Sunday, you may feel proud of how much you handled without creating unnecessary drama around it.
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: “Every disciplined step is building a future that can support you.”
Your perspective shifts this week, and that change could influence a decision you have been considering for some time. A fresh conversation may introduce an idea that challenges your usual way of doing things. Rather than rejecting it immediately, explore it. Professionally, collaboration is favoured, especially when different people bring different skills to the table.
Financially, avoid lending money or making commitments simply because you feel responsible for someone else. In relationships, you may need both closeness and personal space; communicate that need instead of disappearing emotionally. Singles could encounter someone through technology, networking, or a shared interest. The latter part of the week is excellent for creativity and brainstorming.
You may suddenly see a solution where previously there seemed to be several disconnected problems. Keep your mind open without abandoning your own standards.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: “A new perspective can reveal possibilities you could not see before.”
Your emotional sensitivity becomes a strength this week when you use it alongside discernment. You may pick up on subtle changes in someone’s behaviour or atmosphere around you, but avoid immediately assuming the reason behind them. Ask questions before concluding.
Professionally, creativity is highlighted, making this a productive period for writing, design, music, wellness, or people-focused work. A delayed response regarding money or work may finally arrive. In relationships, tenderness matters more than grand promises.
Couples may enjoy a quiet, meaningful moment together, while singles could feel unexpectedly comfortable around someone new. Make sleep, rest, and personal space a priority toward the weekend. Your imagination is especially active now, so keep a notebook nearby for ideas. Something you casually imagine could eventually become a very real possibility.
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: “Your sensitivity is a gift when guided by wisdom and self-trust.”