/Weekly Tarot Reading for October 05 - 11, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Aries

This week asks you to slow down just enough to notice what your instincts are trying to tell you. A conversation you have been postponing could finally happen, and it may bring more relief than confrontation. At work, your ability to take initiative gets noticed, but avoid taking responsibility for everyone else’s unfinished tasks.

Money looks manageable, although an impulsive purchase could disturb your plans. In love, honesty creates warmth; singles may find themselves intrigued by someone who is unexpectedly different from their usual type. Midweek brings a useful realisation about where your energy is best spent. Over the weekend, permit yourself to do something purely for pleasure.

Your confidence grows when you stop proving yourself and start trusting yourself.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: “Your courage is guiding you toward the life you are ready to claim.”