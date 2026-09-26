/Weekly Tarot Reading for September 28 - October 04, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Weekly tarot reading for September 28 - October 04, 2026: Curious about what the universe has in store for you in the coming week? A tarot reading can offer guidance, clarity, and insight into different aspects of your life, be it love, career, health, or personal growth.
Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say, shared by Dr Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!
Aries, this week somehow I feel you need to first decide what deserves your attention and what doesn't. You have been giving energy in too many directions and somewhere it is making you tired, even if you are not showing it to anyone. At work also, there can be a situation where somebody expects you to answer quickly or take charge immediately. Don't do that just because everyone thinks you can handle it. First understand the complete matter and then respond.
Money-wise, there can be some unnecessary spending, especially on things you suddenly feel like buying. Nothing major, but still, control that impulse.
In relationships, don't keep asking for clarity from someone who is already showing you enough through their behaviour. Sometimes we keep waiting for words, while the actions are already telling the story. Singles can meet someone interesting, but give it time.
Towards the weekend, I see your energy becoming much better. You may also feel like changing something in your routine or appearance.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Day: Tuesday
Angel Message: Don't waste your energy trying to be available for everyone. Some things can manage without you.
Taurus, this week can make you look at one situation very differently. Something that you were trying to understand for quite some time can finally become clear. I feel this is more about accepting what you already know rather than discovering something completely new.
At work, things are not looking bad. In fact, an old discussion, project or opportunity can come back. But if it comes back, don't immediately accept it on the same terms. You have also changed since then, so your expectations should be clearer now.
Money looks fine overall, though there can be some spending connected with home, comfort or family. Emotionally, I feel you need to stop over-explaining yourself. If you have already told someone how you feel, you don't need to repeat it in ten different ways. Let the other person make some effort too. Singles can hear from someone from the past or suddenly start thinking about an old connection again. Just ask yourself one thing—do you really want that person back, or are you only missing how things once felt?
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: What is right for you will not keep making you doubt your own worth.
Gemini, your mind is running faster than your actual life this week. You can think of five different outcomes before anything has even happened. So the first thing I would say is—don't make everything complicated in your head.
Work can be busy. There can be messages, phone calls, meetings, discussions and people asking you different things. Just be careful with communication because something small can get misunderstood. If it is important, write it properly and don't leave things half-said.
A useful contact can also come your way. It may be through work, social media or someone you already know. Don't ignore a casual conversation because it can lead somewhere later.
Money is okay, but small expenses can keep adding up.
In relationships, speak clearly. Don't test the other person by becoming silent and then waiting for them to guess what is wrong. Singles can find somebody interesting, but again, don't rush into creating a complete story in your mind after two conversations.
By the end of the week, your mind feels clearer.
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: Your first instinct is often simpler and more truthful than everything you think afterwards.
Cancer, this week you can be very sensitive to other people's moods. You may feel absolutely fine and then after talking to one person, suddenly feel low, irritated or heavy. So please notice this. Not everything you are feeling is necessarily yours.
Family can need your attention, and I feel somebody may come to you with their emotional problem. Help them, listen to them, but don't carry the entire thing in your own head after the conversation is over. Work-wise, I see things moving slowly but in the right direction. Something that you have been doing quietly can start giving results, even if nobody makes a big announcement about it.
In relationships, avoid bringing past issues into every new disagreement. If you are discussing something that happened now, keep it to that. Otherwise, the conversation can become unnecessarily emotional. Singles should be careful with instant emotional bonding. You can feel close to someone very quickly, but closeness and compatibility are two different things.
Weekend energy feels quieter. You may actually enjoy being at home, resting or doing something spiritual.
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: You can care for people without carrying their emotions inside you.
Leo, this week I feel you are going to realise that not every battle needs your response. There may be somebody around you who has a different opinion, or someone may say something that immediately touches your ego. Before reacting, ask yourself—does this really matter after three days? If not, leave it.
Professionally, this can actually be a good week. You may be noticed for your work or somebody may ask you to take responsibility for something important. Trust your experience. At the same time, don't assume you always have to lead everything.
Money can go towards clothes, beauty, socialising or simply something you have wanted for yourself. Spend, but keep it sensible.
Relationships can improve once you stop trying to prove who is right. Sometimes love needs less argument and more listening.
Singles can attract attention easily this week, but don't be impressed only because somebody knows how to speak well. Watch the consistency.
Towards the weekend, your confidence picks up again, and you may feel like going out, meeting people or doing something different.
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Day: Sunday
Angel Message: You don't become smaller by walking away from unnecessary drama.
Virgo, this looks like one of those weeks where you will have many small things to handle. Nothing looks impossible, but there can be enough going on to make you feel mentally tired. So instead of trying to finish everything at once, take one thing at a time.
At work, somebody may depend on you because you usually notice what others miss. This can work in your favour, but don't become the person who keeps fixing everyone else's mistakes.
Money-wise, I actually like this week for planning. Check your expenses, pending payments or something you have been postponing. Once things are organised, you will automatically feel lighter.
In relationships, I feel someone close may need you emotionally. Your natural tendency can be to start giving advice. But maybe this time, just listen.
Singles can be more cautious and less willing to trust quickly. That is fine. There is no need to force a connection.
The weekend can make you want to clear your cupboard, workspace, phone, schedule anything. Do it. Somehow, physical cleaning can also help your mind.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Angel Message: You don't need to solve every problem just because you can see the solution.
Libra, this week is strongly about relationships and balance. I feel you are noticing where you are doing too much to keep people comfortable. You adjust, you understand, you avoid conflict, and then somewhere inside you start feeling tired. This week that pattern becomes more visible.
At work, there can be a discussion about money, responsibility or some kind of partnership. Don't keep things vague. Say clearly what you expect because otherwise later you may feel that people took advantage of your silence.
Money is generally okay, though you may spend on beauty, clothes, home or some social plan.
In love, communication becomes important. If something is bothering you, don't act like everything is fine just because you don't want an argument. Say it only
Singles can meet someone nice, easy to talk to and quite charming. But don't decide the future in the first few meetings.
The weekend can become social, and you may get an invitation or plan suddenly. Go only if you really feel like it, not because you don't want to disappoint someone.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Day: Friday
Angel Message: Keeping everyone happy should not mean constantly ignoring yourself.
Scorpio, there is something you have been thinking about quietly, maybe even pretending it doesn't matter so much. But I feel this week you cannot really ignore it anymore. You may not even need to confront anyone. The main thing is that you become clear within yourself.
At work, I would suggest keeping away from gossip and unnecessary politics. You may understand more than what people think you do, but there is no need to react to everything. Sometimes silence gives you more information.
Money needs some discipline. Look at where small amounts are going because that can surprise you. Relationships can become intense this week. If there is honesty, it can bring you closer. But if somebody is giving mixed signals, stop reading into every message and every small gesture. Look at the complete pattern.
Singles can feel a very strong attraction towards someone who is difficult to understand. Take your time. Strong chemistry does not always mean a strong relationship.
This is also a good week for cleansing your room, your energy and even your social circle a little.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Once you stop making excuses for what you already know, clarity comes very fast.
Sagittarius, you may feel very restless with routine this week. Suddenly you want to travel, start something new, change a plan or simply do something different because you are bored with the same pattern. There is nothing wrong with that, but don't make a major decision just because you want excitement. Work looks active.
There can be new ideas, new people or some discussion that makes you feel hopeful. But before saying yes, please check the practical side also. Sometimes something sounds exciting in the beginning but later brings too many conditions.
Money is fine, but social spending can increase. One outing becomes three and then suddenly you wonder where the money went.
Relationships look lighter. Couples may plan something together, maybe a short trip or outing. Singles can connect with someone from a different background, place or profession, and that difference itself can attract you.
The weekend is good for doing something outside your usual routine. Even a small change can lift your mood a lot.
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Day: Thursday
Angel Message: Change is good, but not every change has to become a complete life decision.
Capricorn, this week I feel you finally start dealing with things you have been postponing. It can be work, finances or some responsibility you kept pushing because you did not feel like handling it. Once you begin, you may actually wonder why you delayed it so much.
At work, extra responsibility can come your way. People trust you because they know you can manage, but that also means they can start giving you more than your share. Learn to say, “This much I can do, beyond this I cannot.”
If you are into business, this week is good for checking where your money and time are going. Something may need to be changed or simplified.
Relationships need a softer approach. Sometimes when someone talks to you emotionally, you immediately become practical. This week, don't give solutions so quickly. First listen.
Singles may find someone mature or professionally settled interesting. The connection may start slowly and that is actually better for you.
Weekend looks good for slowing down.
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: You don't have to do everything the hard way to prove that you are strong.
Aquarius, one idea keeps coming back to you, and I really feel you should not keep ignoring it. It can be connected to work, business, learning or something creative that you want to do. You may keep saying, “Later I will think about it,” but this week, at least take one step.
At work, you may see a solution that other people are not seeing. Your approach can look unusual to them, so explain it properly instead of getting irritated when they don't understand immediately.
Money looks stable, but avoid buying something just because it is new, different or interesting.
In relationships, somebody may want more emotional connection from you. Your tendency can be to withdraw when things feel too intense. Try not to disappear. Even one honest conversation can help. Singles may suddenly look at someone they already know in a new way.
Towards the weekend, you may want less social interaction, more quiet, maybe even switch off from people. Do that. Your mind needs space also.
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Day: Saturday
Angel Message: The idea returning again and again is not asking you to think more. It is asking you to begin.
Pisces, I feel your intuition is quite strong this week, but the problem is that you can easily start doubting yourself once other people give their opinion. Somewhere you already know what is happening in a certain situation. Don't keep changing your inner answer every time someone speaks.
At work, there can be a delay in some reply, approval or decision. Please don't sit and wait for only that one thing. Keep moving with whatever else is in your control.
Money looks okay, but I would say don't lend or take financial responsibility for someone simply because you feel bad saying no.
Relationships can become clearer this week. Couples may finally speak about something they were avoiding, and that can actually help.
Singles need to be careful about becoming emotionally attached to an idea of someone before knowing the real person.
Towards the weekend, you may feel more inward and spiritual. Meditation, prayer, journaling or simply sitting alone can give you a lot of peace.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Day: Monday
Angel Message: Stop asking everyone else to confirm what your own heart has already been telling you.