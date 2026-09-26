/Weekly Tarot Reading for September 28 - October 04, 2026: Check for your lucky number, lucky day, and TIP for coming week

Aries

Aries, this week somehow I feel you need to first decide what deserves your attention and what doesn't. You have been giving energy in too many directions and somewhere it is making you tired, even if you are not showing it to anyone. At work also, there can be a situation where somebody expects you to answer quickly or take charge immediately. Don't do that just because everyone thinks you can handle it. First understand the complete matter and then respond.

Money-wise, there can be some unnecessary spending, especially on things you suddenly feel like buying. Nothing major, but still, control that impulse.

In relationships, don't keep asking for clarity from someone who is already showing you enough through their behaviour. Sometimes we keep waiting for words, while the actions are already telling the story. Singles can meet someone interesting, but give it time.

Towards the weekend, I see your energy becoming much better. You may also feel like changing something in your routine or appearance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: Don't waste your energy trying to be available for everyone. Some things can manage without you.