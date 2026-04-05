Weekly Vastu predictions for April 06 - 12, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 06 - 12, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 06 - 12, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Focus on the south-east and keep the area clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing any old or broken electronic items and old newspapers in this area, as they can cause burnouts.
Placing a red jasper or copper item in the east helps in bringing new career opportunities.
Taurus
Focus on the north area and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in this area helps in maintaining financial stability.
Placing heavy furniture in the south-west area helps in maintaining long-term security.
Gemini
Focus on the north-west area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing a wind chime and a crystal in this area helps build new networks and expand your social group.
Keeping the window open in your north-west area will make your communication clear.
Cancer
Focus on the north-east area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing heavy items in this area to maintain emotional stability.
Lighting a ghee diya daily in this area helps in balancing finances.
Leo
Focus on the east direction of your home and keep this area clean and clutter-free.
Hanging a sun symbol or golden decor items in the east helps attract appreciation at work.
Decorating your workplace with golden and orange colours helps boost confidence.
Virgo
Focus on the north area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing a money plant in a green pot in the north area of your home helps in career growth.
Avoid placing any electronic items in the north area to help stay focused on your professional path.
Libra
Focus on the south-east area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing a rose quartz with scented candles in the south-east area helps in improving relationships.
Lightning sandalwood incense will bring peace and help in avoiding distractions.
Scorpio
Focus on the south and southwest areas of your home, keeping them clean and clutter-free.
Placing a black item at your home's entrance will prevent negative energy.
Using red or maroon tones in your workspace helps increase your focus.
Sagittarius
Focus on the north-east area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing a globe on your desk in this area will bring new travel and expansion opportunities.
Lighting a ghee diya daily helps in career growth.
Capricorn
Focus on the west area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the west area with metallic items helps in bringing promotions.
Placing heavy furniture and earthen pots in the south-west area helps in career growth.
Aquarius
Focus on the north area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing a metal or silver bowl filled with clean water in the north helps balance emotions.
Avoid placing digital devices in this area, as they can block positive energy from entering your home.
Pisces
Focus on the north-east area of your home and keep it clean and clutter-free.
Placing jasmine and lavender incense in your home will help your mind stay clear and reduce stress.
Placing crystal items in the north-east area helps in spiritual growth.
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