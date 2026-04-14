Weekly Vastu predictions for April 13 - 19, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 13 - 19, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 13 - 19, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing any water-related item in the south-east area, as it represents the fire zone.
Decorating this area with red decor and copper items helps boost motivation and reduce stress.
Placing a red crystal on your working desk helps in enhancing focus and increasing productivity.
Taurus
Placing heavy items and furniture in the south-west area helps in grounding energy.
Keeping a money plant in the north area will help in attracting a steady flow of income.
Using rose incense on Friday in your bedroom helps bring peace into your relationship.
Placing a tiger eye crystal in the north direction helps in maintaining financial stability.
Gemini
Keeping the north-west area clean, clutter-free, and open windows for ventilation, as the area represents the air zone.
Hanging a 5 rod wind chime in the north-west area will enhance creativity and new business ideas.
Placing a citrine crystal in the north helps in improving communication and enhancing decision-making.
Avoid letting paperwork pile up in the north-west area, as it can cause mental blockages.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area clean and avoiding placing any heavy items here will provide emotional stability.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in the north helps in reducing anxiety.
Using white, silver, or pale blue colour in your bedroom helps bring harmony into your house.
Avoid using red and fiery tones as they can clash with your water element and cause restlessness.
Leo
Keeping the east area clean and the windows open to allow positive energies to enter your house.
Lighting a ghee diya daily, facing the east direction, helps in enhancing your professional visibility.
Using golden and orange colours in your office helps in getting career recognition.
Keeping the east area of the home clutter-free helps in enhancing leadership.
Virgo
Placing your working desk in the north or west area helps in increasing focus.
Keeping the north-east area of your home as your sacred space or avoiding placing any electronic item here will help in clearing your mind.
Placing a green Aventurine on your desk helps in improving health and relationships.
Libra
Decorating the bedroom while maintaining symmetry helps bring balance to your personal life.
Placing a rose quartz in the southwest direction helps in maintaining emotional stability.
Avoid keeping broken mirror sharp objects in your home, as they can cause conflicts in relationships and lead to financial instability.
Scorpio
Placing a small water fountain in the north area of your home provides emotional stability.
Avoid placing any broken items in the south or south-west area, as they can reduce focus.
Keeping a black tourmaline at your home entrance helps in preventing negative energy from entering your house.
Sagittarius
Placing an amethyst or a yellow crystal in the north-east helps in enhancing clarity and achieving long-term goals.
Lighting a ghee diya every Thursday will bring positive energy into your home.
Keeping the area clutter-free and maintaining the decoration simple helps in enhancing spiritual growth.
Capricorn
Placing heavy furniture and earthen pots in the south-west area will attract protection.
Place a metal elephant figure in the south area of your will enhance career growth.
Immediately fix any leakage in your home, as it may drain your energy.
Aquarius
Placing fluorite or clear quartz in the north area of your home provides clear thinking and enhances new ideas.
Keep your workspace in the north and avoid any digital gadgets to prevent tech overload.
Using blue or white colours in your office helps improve mental clarity.
Pisces
Avoid placing a mirror facing your bed, as it can disturb your sleep schedule.
Placing a crystal pyramid or conch shell in the northeast helps in enhancing spiritual growth.
Using jasmine and lavender incense daily will help in reducing stress and balancing energy.
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