Weekly Vastu predictions for April 20 - 26, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 20 - 26, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 20 - 26, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red lamp and copper decor in this area can help you gain recognition in your career.
Avoid placing any water elements in this area, as it represents the fire zone and may clash with your fire zone.
Taurus
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing heavy furniture in this area will help in maintaining financial stability.
Placing a money plant in the north area will help in running a smooth flow of income.
Gemini
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Working with the east side facing helps improve communication.
Hanging a 5-rod wind chime in the area will help increase caregiver networking.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl of clean water in this area helps bring clarity to your life.
Avoid placing any fire-related items in this area, as it may clash with your water zone.
Leo
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Lighting a ghee diya in this area daily helps in bringing recognition and fame.
Keeping the windows open in the east area helps in bringing positive energy into your home.
Virgo
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a money plant in the north area helps in bringing financial stability.
Keeping the north area clutter-free will help in activating your wealth zone.
Libra
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a rose quartz or white-scented candle in this area helps improve relationships.
Keeping the entrance of your home clean helps bring positive energy and prosperity into your home.
Scorpio
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red decorative item or a copper item in the south area of your home helps protect your energy.
Avoid placing any mirrors or water-related items in this area, as it may lead to emotional instability.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a globe or map on your work desk can help attract travel opportunities.
Lighting a ghee diya daily in this north-eastern area helps bring emotional stability.
Capricorn
Keeping the west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the west area with metallic decor helps bring promotions.
Avoid lighting red candles in this area, as they can lead to financial instability.
Aquarius
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in the north-west area helps in bringing new ideas.
Working while facing the north-west area will help boost your confidence.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Burning jasmine and lavender incense in the north-east area helps improve clarity in your life.
Placing sea salt under your bed will help prevent nightmares and promote peaceful sleep.
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