Weekly Vastu predictions for April 27 - May 03, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 27 - May 03, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for April 27 - May 03, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red lamp and copper decor in this area can help in achieving career recognition.
Avoid placing any water elements in this area, as it represents the fire zone and may cause professional clashes.
Taurus
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing heavy furniture in this area will help in maintaining financial stability.
Placing a bowl filled with Raw rice and wheat in the north-east area of your kitchen will help maintain a stable routine.
Gemini
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping this area well-ventilated helps in improving communication.
Hanging a 5-rod wind chime in the area will bring new, better opportunities.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl of clean water with rose petals in this area or near the bed helps bring emotional clarity to your life.
Avoid placing any fire-related items in this area, as they may conflict with your water zone and cause anxiety.
Leo
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Lighting a ghee diya in the eastern area daily helps in getting recognition and fame.
Keeping the windows open in the east area helps in inviting positive energy into your home.
Virgo
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Lighting a camphor daily helps prevent excessive energy and promotes emotional clarity.
Keeping the north area clutter-free will help in maintaining financial stability.
Libra
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing two white stones or symmetrical decor items in the south-west area helps improve relationships.
Keeping the entrance of your home clean helps get positive energy and prosperity into your home.
Scorpio
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red decorative item or a copper item in this area helps in protecting your personal energy.
Avoid placing any mirrors or water-related items in this area to maintain emotional stability.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a globe or map in the north-eastern area helps attract travel opportunities.
Lighting a ghee diya daily in this north-eastern area helps in maintaining emotional stability.
Capricorn
Keeping the west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the west area with metallic decor will help attract professional growth.
Keeping the entrance of your home clean and placing a shoe rack there will keep the career energy flowing.
Aquarius
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a glass bowl filled with coins in the north-west area helps in getting new ideas.
Working while facing the north-west area will help increase your confidence.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Burning jasmine and lavender incense in the north-east area helps enhance clarity in your life.
Placing a conch shell or pearl near your bed will promote peaceful sleep.
Trending Photos