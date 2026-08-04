/Weekly Vastu Predictions for August 03 - 09, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for August 03 - August 09, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
This week, your confidence will help you move forward, but avoid making decisions in a hurry. Keep the east direction of your home clean and clutter-free to welcome positive energy. Light a ghee diya in the morning near your home temple. This remedy can help improve focus and bring new opportunities.
This week is good for family matters and financial planning. Keep fresh flowers in the north direction of your home to attract peace and prosperity. Avoid keeping broken or unused items in the house. Offering water to a Tulsi plant every morning will bring positive vibrations.
You may get new ideas and opportunities this week. Keep your study or work area neat and organised. Place a green indoor plant in the north-east direction to improve concentration and attract growth. Avoid unnecessary arguments at home.
Spend more time with your family this week. Keep a bowl of fresh water with flower petals in the north-east corner of your home. This simple remedy helps create a calm and peaceful environment. Offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Monday for blessings.
This week may bring recognition for your hard work. Keep the south direction of your home clean and well-lit. Avoid keeping dust or clutter in this area. Burning natural incense during the evening can help remove negative energy.
Your planning skills will help you complete important tasks. Keep a small bowl of rock salt in the bathroom and replace it every week to absorb negative energy. Make sure your main entrance is clean, as it welcomes positive vibrations into your home.
This week is favourable for relationships and partnerships. Decorate your home with fresh flowers or pleasant fragrances. Avoid keeping sharp objects on display in the living room. A peaceful home environment will strengthen family bonds.
Take care of your health and avoid overthinking. Keep the south-west corner of your home organised to bring stability. Light a diya in the evening and spend a few minutes in prayer or meditation to feel mentally relaxed.
New opportunities may come your way this week. Keep your prayer area clean and spend a few minutes there every day. Placing a yellow cloth in the north-east direction can help attract wisdom and positive energy.
This week is good for career growth and future planning. Avoid keeping old papers or unnecessary items in your workspace. Place a healthy green plant near your work desk to encourage progress and fresh ideas.
You may feel more creative and energetic this week. Open your windows every morning to allow fresh air and sunlight into your home. Keeping the west direction clean will help maintain positive energy and peace.
This week encourages emotional balance and spiritual growth. Keep a small copper bowl filled with clean water near your home temple and change the water daily. This simple remedy helps create a positive atmosphere and brings mental peace.