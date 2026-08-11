/Weekly Vastu Predictions for August 10 - 16, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week: You may feel more active and ready to take important decisions. However, too much work or stress can make you feel restless.

Vastu Tip: Keep the East direction of your home clean and open. Avoid keeping broken or unused things here.

Remedy: Place a healthy green plant in the East direction. Spend a few minutes near it in the morning and start your day with a positive thought.

For you this week: Keep your surroundings clean before starting any important work. A clean space can help you stay focused.