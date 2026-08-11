/Weekly Vastu Predictions for August 10 - 16, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for August 10 - 16, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
This week: You may feel more active and ready to take important decisions. However, too much work or stress can make you feel restless.
Vastu Tip: Keep the East direction of your home clean and open. Avoid keeping broken or unused things here.
Remedy: Place a healthy green plant in the East direction. Spend a few minutes near it in the morning and start your day with a positive thought.
For you this week: Keep your surroundings clean before starting any important work. A clean space can help you stay focused.
This week: You may want more peace and stability, especially in money and family matters. Avoid unnecessary arguments at home.
Vastu Tip: Check the North direction of your home and make sure it is not blocked with heavy items.
Remedy: Keep the North area clean and clutter-free. You can also keep a small bowl of clean water in this area and change it regularly.
For you this week: Do not hold on to things you no longer use. Removing clutter can make your home feel lighter.
This week: Communication will be important. You may have new ideas, but you could feel distracted if your surroundings are not organised.
Vastu Tip: Keep your study or work table neat. Avoid keeping too many unnecessary items around your workspace.
Remedy: Keep a small green plant near your work area. Make sure your desk gets enough natural light.
For you this week: Before starting your work, spend five minutes organising your table. It can help you feel more focused.
This week: Family and emotional matters may need your attention. You may feel more sensitive than usual.
Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom peaceful and avoid storing unwanted items under your bed.
Remedy: Remove old clothes, broken items, and unused things from your bedroom. Keep the room clean and well-ventilated.
For you this week: Make your bedroom a place where you can relax. Avoid bringing work-related stress into your sleeping space.
This week: You may feel confident and ready to take the lead. This is a good time to focus on your career and personal goals.
Vastu Tip: Keep the South-East area of your home clean and active.
Remedy: Keep the kitchen clean, especially the cooking area. Light a diya in the evening if this is part of your regular practice.
For you this week: Avoid keeping a dirty or unused kitchen for long. A clean kitchen can help create a better feeling at home.
This week: You may be busy with work, planning, and daily responsibilities. Avoid overthinking small matters.
Vastu Tip: Keep the North-East corner of your home clean and free from heavy storage.
Remedy: Keep this area bright, clean, and peaceful. You can place a small plant or a simple spiritual item here.
For you this week: Start your morning by opening the windows and allowing fresh air and sunlight into your home.
This week: Relationships and family matters may become important. A peaceful home environment can help you handle situations better.
Vastu Tip: Pay attention to your living room. Avoid keeping too many dark or unused items here.
Remedy: Keep fresh flowers or a healthy indoor plant in the living area. Remove dried flowers and dead plants.
For you this week: Keep your living room welcoming and clean. Spend some quality time with family without distractions.
This week: You may feel strongly about your goals and want quick results. Try to stay calm before making major decisions.
Vastu Tip: Remove broken electronics and damaged objects from your home.
Remedy: Check your home for items that have not been used for months. Repair, donate, or remove them.
For you this week: Do not allow old and broken things to take up space. A simple clean-up can make your home feel much better.
This week: New opportunities may come your way, especially related to learning, travel, or work. Keep your mind open.
Vastu Tip: Keep the North-East direction clean and bright.
Remedy: Keep this area free from shoes, garbage, and heavy storage. Allow natural light to enter whenever possible.
For you this week: If you are planning something new, first organise your surroundings. A clean space can help you think clearly.
This week: Work and financial matters may take most of your attention. Avoid carrying work stress into your home.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work area organised and avoid sitting in a messy space.
Remedy: Clean your desk at the end of each day. Remove old papers and items that you no longer need.
For you this week: Make a simple to-do list and keep your workspace clean. This can help you manage your time better.
This week: You may get new ideas and feel like making changes in your life. Take things one step at a time.
Vastu Tip: Keep the West direction of your home clean and organised.
Remedy: Remove unused boxes, old clothes, and unwanted items from the West side of your home.
For you this week: Do not make too many changes at once. Start with one room and slowly create a cleaner space.
This week: You may need more peace and personal space. Avoid negative conversations and unnecessary stress.
Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom and meditation space clean and calm.
Remedy: Light a diya or incense in the evening if you regularly follow this practice. Keep the room fresh and well-ventilated.
For you this week: Take a few quiet minutes every day for yourself. A peaceful home can help you feel more relaxed.