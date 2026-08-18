/Weekly Vastu Predictions for August 17 - 23, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for August 17 - 23, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries may feel energetic and motivated this week. However, unnecessary arguments or restlessness can affect your peace.
Vastu Tip: Keep the entrance of your home clean and clutter-free.
Remedy: Place a small bowl of fresh water with rose petals in the northeast direction. Change it regularly.
Taurus may focus more on financial matters this week. Keeping the home organised can help create a better environment for stability.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping broken items or unused things in the southeast direction.
Remedy: Keep the southeast area clean and well-lit. You can also place a healthy green plant in this area.
Gemini may have many thoughts and responsibilities this week. A balanced workspace can help improve concentration.
Vastu Tip: Keep your study or work table facing east or north.
Remedy: Light a diya in the morning or evening and keep your workspace clean.
Cancer natives may need emotional peace and stability this week. A calm home environment can be helpful.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping heavy furniture in the northeast corner.
Remedy: Keep the northeast area clean and open. You can place a small bowl of water there.
Leo natives may feel confident and ambitious. This is a good week to focus on goals and professional growth.
Vastu Tip: Keep the south direction of your workspace organised.
Remedy: Add warm lighting to your workspace and avoid keeping unnecessary clutter around your chair or desk.
Virgo may feel the need to organise different areas of life. Decluttering can help create a more peaceful environment.
Vastu Tip: Remove broken clocks, damaged objects, and unused items from your home.
Remedy: Keep the entrance clean and add a healthy plant near the entrance if space allows.
Libra natives may focus on relationships and harmony this week.
Vastu Tip: Keep the bedroom peaceful and avoid excessive electronic items near the bed.
Remedy: Use soft lighting in the bedroom and keep the southwest area clean and balanced.
Scorpio natives may experience strong emotions and increased determination this week.
Vastu Tip: Avoid clutter in dark corners of the house.
Remedy: Keep rooms well-ventilated and allow fresh air and natural light to enter your home.
Sagittarius natives may feel motivated to learn, travel, or explore new opportunities.
Vastu Tip: Keep the northeast area of your study or home clean and positive.
Remedy: Place inspirational books or spiritual texts in the northeast direction.
Capricorn natives may remain focused on work and responsibilities. Maintaining balance between work and personal life will be important.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work desk organised and avoid sitting with your back directly facing the main entrance.
Remedy: Keep a small healthy plant near your workspace to create a refreshing atmosphere.
Aquarius natives may have new ideas and plans this week. A clean environment can support creativity and focus.
Vastu Tip: Avoid excessive clutter in the north direction.
Remedy: Keep the north area clean and bright. Remove unnecessary boxes and unused objects.
Pisces natives may need more peace and emotional balance this week.
Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom clean and well-ventilated.
Remedy: Use calming fragrances such as sandalwood in the evening and keep the room free from unnecessary clutter.