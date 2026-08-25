/Weekly Vastu Predictions for August 24 - 30, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for August 24 - 30, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Vastu Tip: Keep the main entrance clean and clutter-free. Avoid broken items near the entrance.
Remedy: Light a diya near the entrance in the evening to maintain a positive atmosphere.
Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom peaceful and organised. Avoid keeping too many electronic devices close to your bed.
Remedy: Place a small bowl of fresh water in the northeast direction and change it regularly.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work or study desk facing north or east to support concentration and productivity.
Remedy: Keep a healthy green plant near your workspace.
Vastu Tip: Keep the northeast corner of your home clean and free from unnecessary items.
Remedy: Keep this area well-lit and organised, especially during the evening.
Vastu Tip: Keep the southeast and southern areas of your home clean and clutter-free.
Remedy: Light a diya in the southeast direction during the evening.
Vastu Tip: Keep your kitchen clean and remove expired or unused food items.
Remedy: Avoid leaving dirty utensils in the kitchen overnight.
Vastu Tip: Keep your living room bright, clean, and welcoming. Remove broken decorative items.
Remedy: Keep fresh flowers in the living room to create a pleasant environment.
Vastu Tip: Avoid storing heavy or unused items in the centre of your home.
Remedy: Keep the centre of the house open, clean, and free from unnecessary clutter.
Vastu Tip: Pay special attention to the northeast corner of your home and keep it clean.
Remedy: Spend a few peaceful minutes in this direction every morning for meditation or prayer.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work area organised, particularly if you are handling important professional matters.
Remedy: Keep important documents properly arranged instead of leaving them scattered.
Vastu Tip: Avoid storing old papers, unused items, or clutter under your bed.
Remedy: Clean your bedroom regularly and allow natural sunlight and fresh air inside.
Vastu Tip: Keep the main entrance bright, clean, and welcoming. Avoid keeping the entrance dark or cluttered.
Remedy: Light a diya near the entrance in the evening.