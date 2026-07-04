/Weekly Vastu Predictions for July 06 - 12, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for July 06 - 12, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keep the windows open for ventilation in the morning to allow positive energy to enter your home.
Placing a copper bowl filled with clean water at the entrance will enhance your confidence, clarity, and decision-making skills.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a green plant in the north-east corner of your home helps in maintaining financial stability.
Avoid keeping broken items in your bedroom as they can create conflicts and arguments in relationships.
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using light green colour items in your home as they help in enhancing your communication skills.
Burning camphor daily in the evening helps clear negative energy from your home and creates a peaceful environment.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using white flowers during worship helps in improving your spiritual growth and self-understanding.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in the north-east area helps in creating a positive and peaceful home environment.
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Offering water to the rising sun daily help in enhancing your confidence and clarity.
Avoid using dark colours like black, brown, and navy blue, as they can create space for negative energy.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid keeping clutter under your bed as it can create mental stress and disturb your sleep schedule.
Placing a crystal bowl in the north-east area of your home helps bring new career opportunities.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with water and rose petals in your home helps create harmony and balance.
Lighting a white candle and a diya in the evening helps enhance your emotional stability.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with Himalayan salt in the corner of your home will bring emotional stability.
Avoid placing a mirror in front of your bed as it may disturb your sleep and mental peace.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using yellow colour in your workspace will bring new career opportunities.
Lighting a yellow-coloured candle in the living area daily helps in getting the reward for your hard work.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping heavy furniture in the south-west corner of your home helps increase your focus.
Placing a crystal bowl filled with clean water in your home helps create a peaceful environment.
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing indoor plants near your workspace area will help build strong social networks.
Burning natural camphor daily in the evening helps in creating a peaceful living environment.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using light blue or white colour in your home helps in creating a peaceful environment at your home.
Placing a bowl filled with fresh water and flowers in the north-east area will bring emotional stability and clarity.