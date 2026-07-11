/Weekly Vastu Predictions for July 13 - 19, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for July 13 - 19, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid keeping clutter near the main entrance, as it blocks the ways new opportunities and positive energy enter your home.
Lighting a ghee lamp daily in the morning helps in attracting positive energy into your home.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing fresh flowers in the south-east area of your home helps in attracting wealth and prosperity.
Lighting sandalwood incense daily in the evening helps in balancing the energy of your home.
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with clean water in the northeast area of your home helps in creating a calm and peaceful living environment.
Avoid keeping heavy furniture in the northeast area of your home, as it can create space for negative energy.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a small green plant in the north area of your home helps in career growth and new career opportunities.
Decorating your home with green-colored decor helps in creating a positive and harmonious living environment.
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Offering water to the rising sun daily helps in enhancing your confidence and clarity.
Decorating your home with golden-colored items helps in attracting career growth.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a crystal pyramid on your study for work table will enhance your confidence and focus.
Using light yellow shades in your living room helps in creating a positive and peaceful living environment.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a rose quartz crystal in your bedroom will help in maintaining peace and emotional stability.
Avoid keeping mirrors facing the bed, as they can create major conflicts in relationships.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Lighting camphor daily in the evening helps remove the negative energy from your home.
Placing maroon decorative items in your home helps in strengthening your inner energy and encourages personal transformation.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping your prayer area clean and clutter-free will enhance your spiritual growth.
Lighting a yellow-colored candle in the living area daily helps in getting the reward for your hard work.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Doing your work while facing the north direction helps in enhancing your focus and clarity.
Decorating your home with different shades of blue helps in creating a productive environment.
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing indoor plants near your workspace area will help build strong social networks.
Keeping your windows open in the morning helps in attracting creative ideas and positive energy.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using lavender fragrance in your home helps maintain emotional stability.
Placing a bowl filled with sea salt helps in creating a peaceful living environment.