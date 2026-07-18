/Weekly Vastu Predictions for July 20 - 26, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for July 20 - 26, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoiding keeping junk close to the front door can prevent fresh opportunities and good vibes from entering your house.
Placing a small green plant in the north area of your home helps in attracting positive energy.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
You can attract wealth and prosperity by placing fresh flowers in the southeast area of your house.
To promote peace and prosperity, light a diya in the northeast corner of your house each night.
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Make sure your work or study desk is clutter-free. While working, facing north might enhance concentration and creativity.
Avoid keeping heavy furniture in the northeast area of your home, as it can create space for negative energy.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a small green plant in the northern part of your house promotes professional growth and opens new employment opportunities.
To create peaceful and uplifting vibes, decorate the northeast corner with a small bowl of water or fresh flowers.
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keep broken things away from the south side of your house. Eliminating them can boost confidence and positive energy.
Decorating your home with golden-colored items helps in attracting career growth.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Make sure your entrance is well-lit and tidy. Positive energy can easily enter your home through a tidy entrance.
Using light white or cream shades in your living room helps in creating a positive and peaceful living environment.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
To promote development and good relationships, place two healthy indoor plants facing north.
Avoid keeping mirrors facing the bed, as they can create major conflicts in relationships.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
To promote growth and good relationships, position two healthy indoor plants facing north.
Placing orange and red decorative items in your home helps in strengthening your inner energy and encourages personal transformation.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
To help absorb bad energy, keep a basin of rock salt in the bathroom and change it once a week.
Lighting a yellow-colored candle in the living area daily helps in getting the reward for your hard work.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
To promote development and new prospects, position a globe map or motivational artwork in the northwest.
Decorating your home with different shades of blue helps in creating a productive environment.
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Strong social networks can be developed by putting indoor plants close to your desk.
For stability and security, keep critical documents facing southwest from your house or place of business.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
To promote tranquillity and mental clarity, meditate for a little while each morning at the northeast corner of your house.
To ensure a smooth flow of electricity, keep electronic devices orderly and steer clear of tangled wires, particularly in the southeast.