/Weekly Vastu Predictions for July 27 - August 02, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for July 27 - August 02, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
This week will bring new energy, but avoid making quick decisions.
Keep the east direction of your home clean and free from clutter.
Light a ghee diya near your home temple every morning.
Avoid arguments with family members.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Keep a green plant in the east for fresh and positive energy.
Financial matters may improve if you stay organised.
Do not keep broken items or unused electronics at home.
Clean your kitchen regularly to attract prosperity.
Spend quality time with family.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Keep a bowl of rock salt in the southwest corner and replace it every week.
Communication will play an important role this week.
Avoid negative thoughts and unnecessary stress.
Keep your study or work table neat.
Good opportunities may come through friends.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Place a small bamboo plant in the north direction.
You may feel more emotional than usual.
Keep your bedroom peaceful and clutter-free.
Avoid keeping too much water collected around the house.
Focus on your health and daily routine.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Light a camphor in the evening to remove negative energy.
Confidence will help you achieve your goals.
Respect elders and listen to their advice.
Keep the entrance of your home clean and well-lit.
Avoid showing anger over small matters.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Place fresh flowers near the entrance whenever possible.
This week is good for planning and learning.
Organize your documents and workspace.
Avoid keeping dust in the northeast corner.
Health needs a little extra attention.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Keep a crystal bowl in the northeast direction.
Balance in personal and professional life is important.
Avoid keeping unnecessary mirrors in the bedroom.
Relationships will improve with honest communication.
Stay away from unnecessary expenses.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Burn natural incense sticks in the evening.
Stay calm before making important decisions.
Remove old newspapers and unwanted papers from your home.
Keep your home temple clean every day.
A positive surprise may come this week.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Place a copper vessel filled with clean water in the north direction.
Travel or work-related opportunities may come.
Avoid delaying important tasks.
Keep the north direction bright and clean.
Spend time in prayer or meditation.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Feed birds regularly for positive energy.
Hard work will bring good results.
Stay away from office politics.
Check if any leaking taps need repair, as they may symbolize financial loss.
Family support will help you stay strong.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Keep your locker or cash box facing the north direction.
New ideas may help you move ahead.
Remove unnecessary items from your living room.
Stay positive while dealing with challenges.
Focus on improving your daily routine.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Keep a small indoor plant in the north or east direction.
This is a good week for self-growth and spiritual activities.
Avoid keeping shoes scattered near the main entrance.
Maintain peace at home through kind words.
Financial matters may become more stable.
Lucky Vastu Tip: Light a diya with sesame oil on Saturday evening.