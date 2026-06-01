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NewsPhotosWeekly Vastu Predictions for June 01 - 07, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
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Weekly Vastu Predictions for June 01 - 07, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for June 01 - 07, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.

Updated:Jun 01, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
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Weekly Vastu predictions for June 01 - 07, 2026

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Weekly Vastu predictions for June 01 - 07, 2026

Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.

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Aries

2/13
Aries

Keeping the south-east areas of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Placing red, orange, or copper decorative items in the southeast corner of your home will enhance confidence and stability. 

Lighting a diya or candle on Tuesday evening helps in inviting positive energy into your home.

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Taurus

3/13
Taurus

Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Placing fresh green plants in the north-east direction helps in attracting positivity and emotional stability. 

Keeping a bowl filled with rock salt in the corner of your bedroom helps in absorbing the negative energy from your home. 

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Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Keep the north or east area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Using yellow and sky blue colours in your home helps in improving focus and positivity in your home. 

Keeping the window open for proper ventilation helps in clearing the clutter from your mind.

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Cancer

5/13
Cancer

Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Using white, silver, and pastel shades in the bedroom and meditation area will enhance emotional stability and family harmony. 

Lighting a diya daily in the evening after sunset helps in creating a calming and peaceful environment.

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Leo

6/13
Leo

Keep the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.

Decorating your living area with warm light and golden decor helps in maintaining a strong energy flow. 

Burning camphor in the evening daily helps in clearing all the negative energy from your home and invites positive energy. 

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Virgo

7/13
Virgo

Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Using lavender fragrance and calming essential oils before sleeping will lead to a good and restful sleep. 

Avoid keeping expired medicine and unused paperwork in your home, as they can cause health issues and stress.

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Libra

8/13
Libra

Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Decorating your home with pink, white, or light blue shades will enhance focus and emotional stability. 

Placing fresh flowers in your living area helps in improving peaceful communication and invites harmony.

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Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Using yellow or warm tones in your bedroom helps in enhancing emotional stability and clear communication with your family. 

Avoid keeping clutter under your bed, as it can disturb your sleep and lead to emotional instability.

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Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Placing a small indoor plant near your study space will help maintain positivity and spiritual growth. 

Using saffron, yellow, or purple accents in your home helps enhance creativity and bring new ideas.

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Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Using earthy colours like dark green, brown, or grey in your home will help to strengthen your productivity.  

Placing a small salt bowl near the entrance will help absorb all the negative energy from your home.

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Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Decorating your home with calming blue shades will improve mental clarity and bring new opportunities. 

Avoid clutter around windows and balconies, as it can lead to emotional imbalance.

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Pisces

13/13
Pisces

Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free. 

Using soft lighting and calming colours in bedrooms will enhance intuition, emotional stability, and spiritual awareness. 

Burning lavender or sandalwood incense before sleep helps in getting a peaceful sleep.

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Weekly Vastu TipsVastu Tips for each zodiac signRemedies to followVastu tips and remediesWeekly vastu tips for June 01 - 07 2026
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