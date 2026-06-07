Weekly Vastu Predictions for June 08 - 14, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for June 08 - 14, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for June 08 - 14, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east areas of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red candle or crystal in the south corner of your home will enhance confidence and courage.
Decorating your home with red decorative items helps improve your decision-making skills.
Taurus
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing fresh flowers for a fragrant plant in the north-east area of your home helps in improving communication in relationships.
Decorating your home with the shades of green will bring harmony to your house.
Gemini
Keep the north or east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a healthy green plant in your workspace will encourage creativity and mental clarity.
Avoid multitasking at a time, as it may reduce the productivity of your work.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in the north area of your home will bring emotional stability and mental peace.
Lighting a diya daily in the evening after sunset helps in creating a calming and peaceful environment.
Leo
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with bright lights and lamps helps in enhancing confidence and financial growth.
Using golden decor in your home will bring recognition in your career and attract positive energy.
Virgo
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using lavender fragrance and calming essential oils before sleeping will lead to a good and restful sleep.
Placing a pyramid crystal in the north-east direction will enhance concentration and positive thinking.
Libra
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with paired objects such as two candles, two decorative pieces, or two crystals will enhance harmony and partnership energy.
Placing fresh flowers in your living area helps in improving peaceful communication and invites harmony.
Scorpio
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using yellow or warm tones in your bedroom helps in enhancing emotional stability and clear communication with your family.
Avoid keeping damaged furniture or unused items in your home, as it may block positive energy from entering your home.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a spiritual book and sacred symbols in the north-east area of your home helps enhance wisdom and future guidance.
Using saffron, yellow, or purple accents in your home helps enhance creativity and bring new ideas.
Capricorn
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using earthy colours like dark green, brown, or grey in your home will help to strengthen your productivity.
Keeping your entrance clean and clutter-free helps bring new opportunities and positive energy.
Aquarius
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with blue colour helps encourage innovation, communication, and mental clarity.
Avoid clutter around windows and balconies, as it can lead to emotional instability.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using sea-green colour in bedrooms will enhance intuition, emotional stability, and spiritual awareness.
Lighting a natural fragrance diffuser, sandalwood incense, or a candle in the Northeast corner during the evening will bring inner peace and positive energy.
Trending Photos