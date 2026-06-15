/Weekly Vastu Predictions for June 15 - 21, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for June 15 - 21, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using red, orange or maroon accents in your workspace area helps in enhancing your confidence.
Lighting a red diya or candle in the south-east area of your home will enhance your courage and bring new leadership opportunities.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing fresh white flowers in the north area of your home helps in attracting comfort and harmony in your life.
Avoid keeping broken items in your bedroom as they can create conflicts in relationships.
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with fresh water and flower petals in the north area will bring positive energy into your home.
Placing a wind chime near the window in the north-west area will help in building strong networking.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in the north area of your home will bring emotional stability and mental peace.
Avoid keeping heavy furniture in the north-east area of the home, as it may create conflicts in the family.
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Offering water to the rising sun daily in the morning will enhance your confidence and authority.
Keeping your entrance clean and bright will attract attention, new leadership opportunities and public interactions.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid keeping any unnecessary electronic items in your home as they may create mental stress.
Placing a pyramid crystal on your work or study desk will help improve concentration and enhance your decision-making skills.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the south-west area of your home with rose quartz crystal will enhance your love, trust, and emotional balance.
Using pastel colours in your living area helps in inviting harmony into your home.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Remove broken items from your home as they can create emotional instability.
Burning camphor in the evening helps in removing negative energy from your home and inviting positive energy.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a spiritual book and sacred symbols in the north-east area of your home helps enhance future guidance.
Lighting a ghee diya in the north-east area of your home will help in attracting wisdom, blessings and spiritual growth.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using earthy colours like dark green, brown, or grey in your workspace area will help bring better future opportunities.
Placing a metal bowl filled with rock salt in the south-west area will absorb all negative energy from your home.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with blue colour helps encourage innovation, communication, and mental clarity.
Placing a bowl filled with fresh flowers in the east area of your home will enhance creativity and positive thinking.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using sea-green colour in bedrooms will enhance intuition, emotional stability, and spiritual awareness.
Placing a bowl filled with fresh water in the north-east area will bring emotional growth and clarity.