/Weekly Vastu Predictions for June 22 - 28, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for June 22 - 28, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Drinking water from a copper bottle helps in controlling your stress level.
Lighting a ghee diya in the morning daily in the east corner of your home will bring new leadership opportunities.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with rock salt in the south-west corner of your home will absorb all the negative energy.
Placing a green plant in the north-east corner of your home helps in maintaining financial stability.
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing fresh flowers in your living area will help increase your networking and social connections.
Burning natural incense daily in the evening helps in clearing negative energy from your home.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water in the north-east area of your home will bring emotional stability.
Lighting a white candle on a diya in the evening daily helps in maintaining your inner peace
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using yellow or golden colour in your workspace area will bring appreciation.
Offering water and jaggery daily to the sun will bring recognition in the career.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid keeping old papers and unnecessary files in your home as they may create space for negative energy.
Placing a green plant in your workspace area will enhance your confidence and clarity.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing pairs of decorative items in the South-West area of your home will help in improving relationships.
Using soft pink or pastel colours in your bedroom helps in enhancing communication with your partner.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Remove broken items from your home as they can create emotional instability.
Placing a copper pyramid in your workspace will enhance your focus and emotional stability.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a spiritual book and sacred symbols in the north-east area of your home helps enhance future guidance.
Placing a yellow crystal or decorative item in the North-East area helps in bringing positive energy into your house.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using earthy colours like dark green, brown, or grey in your workspace area will help bring better future opportunities.
Placing a bowl filled with sea salt in the bathroom will absorb all the negative energy from your home.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing indoor plants near windows will enhance your innovation and fresh thinking.
Lighting a sesame oil lamp on Saturday evening will bring positive energy in your home.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using light blue, white, or lavender shades will enhance intuition, emotional stability, and spiritual awareness.
Placing a bowl filled with fresh water in the north-east area will bring emotional growth and clarity.