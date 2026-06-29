/Weekly Vastu Predictions for June 29 - July 05: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for June 29 - July 05, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Working while facing east or north helps increase your focus and productivity.
Lighting a ghee diya in the east every morning will bring career recognition and growth.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with rock salt in the bathroom of your home will absorb all the negative energy.
Using light cream or a white shade in your workspace area helps in reducing your stress level and maintaining energy balance.
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bamboo plant in the east direction of your home will enhance your communication and improve relationships.
Burning natural incense daily in the evening helps in clearing negative energy from your home and creates a peaceful environment.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Offering fresh flowers at your worship place daily will bring new career and financial opportunities.
Lighting a diya daily helps in creating a positive and peaceful home environment.
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a copper bowl filled with fresh water near the entrance of your home will enhance your creativity.
Keeping your main entrance clean and clutter-free will bring new leadership opportunities.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Repair all the leaking taps and pipes in your home, as they can attract negative energy.
Placing a green plant in your workspace will bring new leadership and career opportunities.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with fresh flowers and rangoli will help bring positive energy.
Keeping all the mirrors in your home clean will help in getting better career opportunities.
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with sea salt in the corner of your home will bring financial stability.
Avoid keeping any broken items in your home, as they can create emotional instability and attract negative energy.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a spiritual book and sacred symbols in the north-east area of your home helps enhance future guidance.
Placing fresh flowers in the living area helps in getting the reward for your hard work.
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using earthy colours like dark green, brown, or grey in your workspace will help enhance your creativity and bring better future opportunities.
Placing a crystal bowl filled with clean water in your home helps in creating a peaceful environment.
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing indoor plants near windows will help build strong social networks.
Burning natural incense daily in the evening helps in creating a peaceful living environment.
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Lighting a ghee diya daily in the morning helps in creating a peaceful environment at your home.
Placing a bowl filled with fresh water and flowers in the north-east area will bring emotional stability and clarity.