Weekly Vastu predictions for March 30 – April 05, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 30 – April 05, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 30 – April 05, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Don’t place any broken electronic items or old newspapers in this area.
Placing a red gamestone or a copper item in the east will bring new career opportunities and prevent burnout.
Taurus
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a silver bowl filled with clean water helps in maintaining financial stability.
Keeping white flower petals in this area will prevent clashes from occurring in relationships.
Gemini
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Write your plans and do journal to avoid mental clutter.
Placing a wind chimney or a crystal in the north-west area helps in building networking and gives clarity in communication.
Cancer
Keep the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing heavy objects in the north-east area, which will help in maintaining emotional stability.
Lighting a ghee diya daily helps in balancing finances.
Leo
Keep the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Hanging gold-tone items or a sun symbol on the east wall helps in getting appreciation at the workplace.
Performing daily prayers will attract recognition and new friends.
Virgo
Keep the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Doing medication and prayer daily helps in maintaining focus.
Placing a money plant in a green pot in the north area will help in attracting new career opportunities.
Libra
Keep the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a rose quartz and scented candle in the south-east area helps provide stability to relationships and partnerships.
Avoid getting involved in arguments, as clashes may arise in personal relationships.
Scorpio
Keep the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a copper item or red decor in the north area helps in preventing negative energy from entering the house.
Doing meditation and prayer daily helps in maintaining emotional stability.
Sagittarius
Keep the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a globe on your working desk will bring new travel opportunities.
Avoiding new investments during this week helps in balancing financial pressure.
Capricorn
Keep the west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the west area with metallic items helps bring new promotions.
Interacting with your family and practising patience will bring long-awaited recognition.
Aquarius
Keep the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl filled with clean water in the north-west area helps in building networking.
Doing meditation and exercise daily will help in clearing your mind and reducing mental overload.
Pisces
Keep the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Burning lavender or jasmine incense in the north-east area helps in clearing mental clutter and enhancing your creativity.
Trusting your intuitive ideas will help in emotional and financial stability.
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