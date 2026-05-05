Weekly Vastu predictions for May 04 - 10, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 04 - 10, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 04 - 10, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red lamp and copper decor in this area can help improve your patience level.
Lighting a ghee diya daily in the evening helps reduce stress in relationships and enhance decision-making.
Taurus
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a green plant in this north-east area will help in maintaining financial stability.
Avoid keeping clutter under the bed as it can lead to emotional blockages.
Gemini
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Burning natural incense in the morning helps improve communication clarity.
Working with the east side facing helps increase focus and productivity.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a bowl of clean water with flowers in this area will bring emotional peace and clarity.
Avoid placing any broken items in the home as they can disrupt family harmony.
Leo
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a yellow lamp and flowers in the east direction will help boost your confidence.
Keeping the mirror clean and clutter-free helps in enhancing your leadership energy.
Virgo
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Declutter the south-west area of your home and room to help improve mental clarity.
Burning camphor once a week will enhance your decision-making skills.
Libra
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the north-west with light colours helps improve relationships and bring harmony into your life.
Burning incense daily helps in reducing conflicts and misunderstandings.
Scorpio
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Deep-cleaning the hidden corners of the home helps remove negative energy.
Placing heavy furniture in the south direction will bring transformation and career growth.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping the entrance clutter-free will bring new learning and career opportunities.
Lighting camphor daily will bring positive energy into your home and enhance positivity in yout thoughts.
Capricorn
Keeping the west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the south area and keep in clean will bring career stability.
Keeping the workspace organised in the west area helps in improving your discipline and focus.
Aquarius
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping the north-west area clean, tidy, and well-ventilated will encourage innovation and bring new creative ideas.
Lighting a lamp in the dark corners of your home helps improve clarity and build supportive social connections.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the home with clean water elements will bring emotional calm and clarity.
Placing soft sound elements, such as a bell, in your home will help enhance inner peace and creativity.
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