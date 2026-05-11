Weekly Vastu predictions for May 11 - 17, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 11 - 17, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 11 - 17, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a red lamp and copper decor in this area can help convert your sudden energy into productive actions.
Avoid cluttering your workspace, as it can lead to aggression and poor decision-making.
Taurus
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a green plant in this north-east area will help in maintaining financial stability.
Keeping your entrance clean and clutter-free helps in enhancing clarity in your decisions.
Gemini
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a calming green element in this area will improve communication and mental health, and help prevent thoughts that can cause confusion.
Working with the east or north side facing helps increase focus and make accurate decisions.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with soft lighting and spiritual symbols will bring peace to your life.
Avoid placing any heavy items or furniture in the north-east area, as it can cause emotional instability.
Leo
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Removing the obstacles on the east side will strengthen your leadership energy and bring recognition and fame.
Allowing sunlight to enter your workspace and home will prevent conflicts and enhance visible growth.
Virgo
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a healthy green plant in the north area will enhance mental clarity.
Keeping your work desk clean and organized will help reduce stress and enhance creativity.
Libra
Keeping the west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with white and pastel shades will help in creating a harmonious environment.
Avoid keeping any broken or unused items in the west area of your home, as they can create conflicts in relationships.
Scorpio
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with earthy tones like brown or beige helps create a positive environment.
Placing heavy furniture or earthly objects in the south-west area will bring emotional and financial stability.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping this area spiritually clean will bring new career opportunities.
Lighting a diya daily in the evening in the north-east area will bring clarity in decisions.
Capricorn
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the south area and keeping it clean will bring career stability and new opportunities.
Keeping the workspace organized and clean helps in improving your discipline and focus.
Aquarius
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the home with white or light grey tones will enhance clear communication and better networking.
Keeping the north-west area of your home well ventilated will help foster strong social connections and introduce new ideas.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Meditating in this area for a few minutes daily will help in enhancing intuition and emotional clarity.
Placing soft sound elements, such as a bell, in your home will help enhance inner peace and spiritual clarity.
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