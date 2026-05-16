Weekly Vastu predictions for May 18 - 24, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 18 - 24, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 18 - 24, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the north or east areas of your home clean and clutter-free.
Shifting your study and work desks to the east will help improve focus and bring new career opportunities.
Avoid placing heavy items in the north-east area as they may block clarity and decision-making.
Taurus
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using earthy tones like brown or beige in your home helps in creating a calm environment.
Avoiding water leakage or dampness in the north area, as it may disturb your emotional peace and clarity.
Gemini
Keeping the north-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping the north-west area well-lit and well-ventilated will bring new ideas and help build strong networks.
Placing a bowl of rock salt in the south-west corner of your home will absorb all the negative energy.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Keeping your kitchen clean and organised, especially the north-east side, will help in maintaining emotional and financial stability.
Avoid storing clutter under your bed as it can disturb your sleep and peace of mind.
Leo
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a brass item in the east direction will bring positive energy into your home and boost your confidence.
Avoid having your back facing the entrance while working, as it may reduce your focus.
Virgo
Keeping the south area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Burning camphor in the evening daily will help in removing all negative energy from your home.
Keeping your work desk clutter-free and organised will help reduce stress and enhance concentration.
Libra
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing pairs of decorative items helps build strong, long-term relationships.
Avoid keeping the home's corners dark or poorly lit, as this may create emotional confusion.
Scorpio
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing any heavy items or furniture in the north area, as they may cause financial instability.
Avoid placing any footwear near the entrance, as it may attract negative energy to enter your home.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing books or symbols in the north-east direction will enhance wisdom and positivity.
Lighting a diya daily in the evening in the north-east area will help reduce stress and boost productivity.
Capricorn
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Avoid placing the mirror facing the bed, as it may disturb your sleep and mental peace.
Keeping the workspace organised and clean will help in making better decisions.
Aquarius
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating the north area of your home with blue decor and water elements will enhance prosperity in your life.
Avoid keeping any broken glass items at your home, as they may disturb clarity and harmony.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Listening to soft music and practising yoga at home enhances peace and emotional stability.
Placing a bowl filled with clean water and flowers in the north-east corner of your home will bring calm and positive energy.
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