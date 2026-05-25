Weekly Vastu Predictions for May 25 - 31, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 25 - 31, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Weekly Vastu predictions for May 25 - 31, 2026
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries
Keeping the south-east areas of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing red, orange, or copper decorative items in your home will bring new ideas and leadership opportunities.
Avoid keeping any broken electronic items in the south-east area, as they can create conflicts in career and relationships.
Taurus
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing fresh flowers in the north-east area of your home will promote emotional stability and help you make better decisions.
Avoiding dark corners in the bedroom, as it can disturb your sleep and the flow of communication.
Gemini
Keeping the north or east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Working with your back to the north will increase the likelihood of successful meetings, presentations, and interviews.
Avoid placing a mirror facing the bed as it can cause anxiety, overthinking, and can disturb your sleep.
Cancer
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using white, silver, and pastel shades in the bedroom helps resolve old emotional blocks and heal past wounds.
Avoid using dart curtains in your home, as they can block positive energy from entering.
Leo
Keeping the east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a copper item in the east direction will bring recognition and new career opportunities.
Avoid keeping clutter at your home's entrance, as it can create obstacles and ego clashes.
Virgo
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using green shades and placing green plants in your study space will improve productivity.
Avoid keeping expired medicine and unused paperwork in your home, as they can cause health issues and stress.
Libra
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using symmetry decor items in your bedroom helps build strong, long-term relationships.
Avoid keeping broken decorative items in your home as they can create misunderstandings and invite negative energy.
Scorpio
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with earthy tones like blue and brown can help maintain emotional stability.
Avoid keeping clutter under your bed, as it can disturb your sleep and lead to fatigue and emotional exhaustion.
Sagittarius
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Using sandalwood incense or fragrance in your home will lead to meaningful conversations with your family and friends.
Avoid neglecting your home maintenance, as this can lead to several health issues.
Capricorn
Keeping the south-west area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Organising storage spaces and keeping the entrance clean will make this week more productive.
Avoid keeping broken clocks and dead batteries in your home, as they can cause fatigue and joint pain.
Aquarius
Keeping the north area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Decorating your home with calming blue shades will improve mental clarity and bring new opportunities.
Avoid keeping electronic items near your bed, as they can disturb your sleep.
Pisces
Keeping the north-east area of your home clean and clutter-free.
Placing a Tulsi plant in the north-east area of your home helps create a pure and calm environment.
Avoid leaving any leaking taps in your home, as they can cause emotional instability.
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