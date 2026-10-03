/Weekly Vastu Predictions for October 05 - 11, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 05 - 11, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Focus: Energy and peace
Keep the entrance of your home clean. Avoid keeping unwanted items near the main door.
Vastu Remedy: Light a diya near the entrance in the evening.
Tip: Keep your work area free from clutter.
Focus: Money and stability
Check your north direction this week. Keep this area clean and open.
Vastu Remedy: Place a healthy green plant in the north direction.
Tip: Avoid keeping broken items in your home.
Focus: Communication
Keep your study or work desk organised. A clean space can help you stay focused.
Vastu Remedy: Keep a small plant near your work area.
Tip: Avoid too many items on your desk.
Focus: Family and peace
Give extra attention to your living room and family space. Keep it bright and clean.
Vastu Remedy: Light a diya in the northeast direction.
Tip: Spend some peaceful time with your family.
Focus: Confidence and growth
Keep the east side of your home clean. Avoid storing heavy or unused things here.
Vastu Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in the morning.
Tip: Start your important work after setting a clear goal.
Focus: Work and focus
Your workspace needs attention this week. Remove papers and items that you no longer use.
Vastu Remedy: Keep your desk facing east or north, if possible.
Tip: Keep your work area simple.
Focus: Relationships
Keep your bedroom peaceful and comfortable. Remove things that remind you of old stress.
Vastu Remedy: Keep fresh flowers in the bedroom or living area.
Tip: Avoid keeping mirrors directly opposite your bed.
Focus: Positive energy
Look around your home for broken objects. This is a good time to remove things you no longer need.
Vastu Remedy: Burn camphor safely in the evening as part of your traditional practice.
Tip: Keep dark and unused corners clean.
Focus: Learning and growth
Keep your study area bright and organised. A clean space can support better focus.
Vastu Remedy: Keep books and study material in an organised manner.
Tip: Avoid studying in a cluttered space.
Focus: Career
Pay attention to your work area this week. Keep important documents in one organised place.
Vastu Remedy: Keep the north side of your workspace clean.
Tip: Remove unnecessary files and papers.
Focus: Fresh energy
Open your windows for some fresh air during the day. Let natural light enter your home.
Vastu Remedy: Keep a healthy indoor plant in a suitable area.
Tip: Remove old and unused items from your room.
Focus: Peace and emotional balance
Give more attention to the northeast area of your home. Keep it clean and peaceful.
Vastu Remedy: Light a diya or incense in this area according to your tradition.
Tip: Spend a few quiet minutes in meditation.