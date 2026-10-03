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Weekly Vastu Predictions for October 05 - 11, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 05 - 11, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.

 

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 05 - 11, 20261/13

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 05 - 11, 2026

Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)2/13

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Focus: Energy and peace 

Keep the entrance of your home clean. Avoid keeping unwanted items near the main door. 

Vastu Remedy: Light a diya near the entrance in the evening. 

Tip: Keep your work area free from clutter.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)3/13

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Focus: Money and stability 

Check your north direction this week. Keep this area clean and open. 

Vastu Remedy: Place a healthy green plant in the north direction. 

Tip: Avoid keeping broken items in your home.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)4/13

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Focus: Communication 

Keep your study or work desk organised. A clean space can help you stay focused. 

Vastu Remedy: Keep a small plant near your work area. 

Tip: Avoid too many items on your desk.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)5/13

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Focus: Family and peace 

Give extra attention to your living room and family space. Keep it bright and clean. 

Vastu Remedy: Light a diya in the northeast direction. 

Tip: Spend some peaceful time with your family.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)6/13

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Focus: Confidence and growth 

Keep the east side of your home clean. Avoid storing heavy or unused things here. 

Vastu Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in the morning. 

Tip: Start your important work after setting a clear goal.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)7/13

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Focus: Work and focus 

Your workspace needs attention this week. Remove papers and items that you no longer use. 

Vastu Remedy: Keep your desk facing east or north, if possible. 

Tip: Keep your work area simple.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)8/13

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Focus: Relationships 

Keep your bedroom peaceful and comfortable. Remove things that remind you of old stress. 

Vastu Remedy: Keep fresh flowers in the bedroom or living area. 

Tip: Avoid keeping mirrors directly opposite your bed.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)9/13

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Focus: Positive energy 

Look around your home for broken objects. This is a good time to remove things you no longer need. 

Vastu Remedy: Burn camphor safely in the evening as part of your traditional practice. 

Tip: Keep dark and unused corners clean.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)10/13

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Focus: Learning and growth 

Keep your study area bright and organised. A clean space can support better focus. 

Vastu Remedy: Keep books and study material in an organised manner. 

Tip: Avoid studying in a cluttered space. 

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)11/13

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Focus: Career 

Pay attention to your work area this week. Keep important documents in one organised place. 

Vastu Remedy: Keep the north side of your workspace clean. 

Tip: Remove unnecessary files and papers.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)12/13

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Focus: Fresh energy 

Open your windows for some fresh air during the day. Let natural light enter your home. 

Vastu Remedy: Keep a healthy indoor plant in a suitable area. 

Tip: Remove old and unused items from your room.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)13/13

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Focus: Peace and emotional balance 

Give more attention to the northeast area of your home. Keep it clean and peaceful. 

Vastu Remedy: Light a diya or incense in this area according to your tradition. 

Tip: Spend a few quiet minutes in meditation.

TAGS:
Weekly Vastu Tips
Vastu Tips for each zodiac sign
Remedies to follow
Vastu tips and remedies
Weekly vastu tips for October 05 - 11 2026

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